Ohio high school student prevented mass shooting, police say

An Ohio high school student is being heralded for preventing a mass shooting.

The 17-year-old student at West Geauga High School in Chester Township found a bullet in one of the school’s boys’ bathrooms on Monday, officials said.

The teen flagged down a school resource officer and police soon found a second student had brought a 9mm-handgun and three fully loaded magazines into the school.

Brandon Morrissette, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder, illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school and inducing panic, according to News 5 Cleveland.

He allegedly told officers he had a plan to harm other students. Officials said additional evidence was found at Morrissette’s home.

After he was arrested, classes were dismissed for the day and law enforcement performed a security sweep of the building.

“The fact that we were able to do so rests in large part on the actions of a student who did what he knew was right; he reported a suspicious finding to his school resource officer,” West Geauga Local Schools Superintendent Richard Markwardt said at a Wednesday press conference.

“I am deeply grateful for the fact that no students and staff were injured or killed in this recent incident,” he added.

Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said investigators were able to quickly narrow down the potential suspects to Morrissette thanks in part to the quick response from the student and the school resource officer.

“This was handled, in my opinion, absolutely correctly and properly from beginning to end,” the chief said.

Morrissette was expected to be arraigned following medical and psychological evaluations.