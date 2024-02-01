Ohio Highway Patrol: Buggy driver, 52, killed by impaired driver in Tuscarawas County

WASHINGTON TWP. ‒ A Tuscarawas County man on a horse-led buggy was killed after being hit by a car driven by an impaired driver who then drove away, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening on state Route 258 near Horseshoe Bend Road south of Newcomerstown in Ohio's Amish Country.

More: Millersburg man, 4-year-old son killed in vehicle/buggy accident

Menno Troyer, 52, of Newcomerstown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tuscarawas County coroner. The highway patrol was called at 7:01 p.m.

The agency said Benjamin Henry was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis east on Route 258 when he drove left-of-center and hit the westbound horse and buggy.

Henry faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The 68-year-old Port Washington man is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail, and is expected to make an initial appearance before a judge in the Southern District of Tuscarawas County Court in Uhrichsville.

Henry fled after the crash and found by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, according to the Highway Patrol.

The horse was found and returned to its farm.

The patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Newcomerstown Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and the sheriff's office assisted at the scene.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Benjamin Henry charged after crash that killed Menno Troyer