Ohio Highway Patrol has three, open homicide investigations at MANCI in 2023

The Ohio State Highway Patrol currently has three open homicide investigations at the Mansfield Correctional Institution. All are from 2023, according to Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the public affairs unit of the patrol.

Three inmate deaths in just over six months ― June 2, Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 ― at Mansfield Correctional Institution are being investigated as homicides.

MANCI inmate Jamie Marcum of Greenfield, died Dec. 8 at an undisclosed hospital outside Richland County; MANCI inmate Donald Craig III, 42, died Dec. 6 after an incident on Nov. 18; and Inmate James Johnson, 51, of Columbus, was found dead in his prison cell June 2, Pupura said.

Johnson's death was caused by "Blunt Force injuries of the head" according to Dr. Mary Goolsby, forensic pathologist and deputy coroner at the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office who performed the autopsy.

MANCI inmate Jamie Marcum was set to be released on Jan. 5, 2024

Sgt. Ryan Purpura with Public Affairs Unit, Ohio Highway Patrol, Thursday emailed a heavily redact incident summary regrading Marcum's death to the News Journal. The News Journal made a public records request in early December to the patrol.

According to the incident summary, On Nov. 30, 2023 at about 12:30 p.m. "Trooper Nelson was informed by Mansfield Correctional Institution (ManCI) (1150 N. Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44903) Internal Investigator Mark Decker that there had been an assault in housing unit 2D. The inmates involved were Inmate (name redacted) and Inmate (name redacted). Inmate (name redacted) was transported to outside medical with serious injuries. (Redacted) was held as a crime scene. On Friday Dec. 8, 2023, Inmate (name redacted) passed away from his injuries."

There had been a serious assault between two inmates, the report said. One of the inmates, later identified as (redacted), was being transported to outside medical with serious facial injuries.

ODRC says inmate homicides appear to be unrelated altercations

JoEllen Smith, ODRC spokeswoman said in response to the News Journal's question about staffing of corrections officers that, "All required posts are filled at Mansfield and every other prison across the state each day."

Are there more violent inmates?

"As you can see from page 21 ???????????? of our annual report, Ohio’s prison population is made up of more people with more violent crimes, as less violent people continue to be appropriately diverted to local community sanctions and programs.

How does an inmate get murdered at MANCI?

"While Mansfield Correctional Institution houses higher security individuals, these specific incidents appear to be unrelated altercations that occurred inside of cells and did not involve weapons," Smith said.

Aren’t the inmates being monitored on cameras?

"There are no cameras inside cells due to privacy issues and the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (there are toilets inside the cells). In a prison environment, we try to reduce violence by properly classifying individuals to the appropriate security level, proactively identifying potential issues, and intervening before they turn into violence. When they do, we treat these incidents seriously, and they are investigated by both the prison and the Ohio State Highway Patrol."

MANCI inmates who died by homicide in 2023:

David J. Robinson, warden’s administrative assistant at Mansfield Correctional Institution on Dec. 11 confirmed to the News Journal the death of Marcum, 44, Inmate No. A815481, "is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the present time."

Purpura Thursday said no charges have been filed as the Marcum case remains under investigation.

As previously reported by The Highland County Press, editor Rory Ryan shared with the News Journal that Marcum was indicted on a fourth-degree felony charge in December. The indictment alleged that on or about Nov. 3, Marcum “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to a Greenfield police officer.

Marcum sentenced to 14 months in an Ohio prison in May 2023.According to a bill of particulars, Greenfield police responded to a reported altercation at a Greenfield business and arrested Marcum, who was allegedly “cussing and screaming, “resistant and combative with officers.”From there, Marcum was transported to the Adena Greenfield Medical Center, where he allegedly “made numerous threats” to the victim. When the police officer attempted to handcuff Marcum, Marcum allegedly “became combative” and hit the police officer “in the throat with a open-hand strike,” the Highland newspaper reported.Marcum pleaded guilty to the offense March 9, according to court records. At a sentencing hearing in April, Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss imposed a 14-month prison term. Marcum had 152 days of jail time credit. Marcum was slated to be released from Mansfield C.I. on Jan. 5, 2024, The Highland County Press reported.

James Johnson's death

Earlier, the News Journal reported a Mansfield Correctional Institution inmate who was found dead in his cell June 2 "appeared to have been assaulted, with blood coming from his head, (blood) that was on the mattress and a swollen face," according to incident reports from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Johnson had been incarcerated in the Ohio prison system since Oct. 2, 2020, according to the ODRC website. He had been expected to be considered for parole on Oct. 19.

Johnson had been serving time for aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree; felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and weapons under disability related to a crime committed in Franklin County, according to ODRC. The website lists Johnson's status as "RELEASED - death."

Donald Craig III's death

Union says

