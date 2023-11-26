Ohio Holiday Lights Trail features 2 Stark County attractions

Canton-based artist Steve Ehret works on a holiday mural at the Factory of Terror as part of its new indoor Ohio Christmas Factory attraction. Featuring a 50,000-square-foot winter wonderland, Ohio Christmas Factory opened Saturday.

Two winter-themed attractions in Stark County are spotlighted in a statewide listing of holiday features.

Ohio Christmas Factory in Canton and Beech Creek Garden’s Nature’s A-Glow in Washington Township are listed on the new Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, which shares spots throughout the state that offer holiday décor or entertainment.

The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail highlights 70 sites around the state, dividing them among five geographic areas. The Stark sites are among 19 locations listed in the northeast.

Regional sites also include the Joy of Christmas Light Show in Columbiana; Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens; Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s North Pole Adventure; and Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo are listed.

Ohio Christmas Factory, a new Christmas experience located on the site of the Factory of Terror in Canton, includes 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities. Highlights include a 15-minute light show synched to music on the five-story entry façade custom built by a design company featured on ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight.” Guests can purchase admission tickets at ohiochristmasfactory.com.

Beech Creek Garden’s Nature’s A-Glow makes a return to the list with its display of more than 350,000 holiday lights. The walk-through holiday light display is synchronized with patterns and designs and Christmas music. Guests also enjoy hands-on, holiday-themed activities along with hot cocoa and marshmallows over the fire.

Nature’s A-Glow runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23, and Tuesday through Saturday from Dec. 26-30. Guests can purchase admission tickets or family memberships at beechcreekgardens.org.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the holiday trail sheds light on many different opportunities around Ohio.

“There is so much to see and do in Ohio during the holidays, and the light displays across the state make the Christmas season even more magical,” DeWine said.

Tourism Ohio chief Lydia Mihalik added that the listing is a wonderful tradition.

“The holidays are about coming together to celebrate, and it’s great that we get to do that in a way with destinations from all across the state coming together for the trail to celebrate the holidays,” Mihalik said.

The 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is available for print or download online at Ohio, The Heart of it All’s Holidays in Ohio landing page.

