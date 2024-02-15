Ohio’s Hospice to host Bearing the Grief of Suicide workshop in March

Ohio’s Hospice invites the community to participate in the Bearing the Grief of Suicide workshop on 5:30-6:45 p.m. Monday, March 11.

Participants will dispel common misconceptions about suicide, grief and mourning; explore the unique feelings of suicide grief; and discuss reconciliation of the loss versus resolution of the loss.

David Hargrave, LSW, CCTP, CGCS, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice, will lead the workshop.

The workshop will be held at Ohio Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster. The event is free, but registration is required.

To register, email PathwaysOfHope@LifeCareHospice.org or call 330-264-4899. Include name, the name of the event, date of the event and phone number.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Ohio’s Hospice to host Bearing the Grief of Suicide workshop