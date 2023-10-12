Ohio hospital pauses heart surgeries following staff turmoil and patient complaints

Chillicothe residents are being told to drive nearly 50 miles north for heart surgeries after the local hospital suspended its program.

The suspension of the Adena Regional Medical System's program went into effect Sept. 28, after months of turmoil that includes allegations of patient deaths, parting ways with two surgeons, and firing a doctor who raised concerns about the hospital.

Spokespeople for the Chillicothe hospital say the program's suspension is "absolutely not related" to concerns about patient care and called the cardiac surgical program "temporarily paused." For now, patients are being connected with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

The Chillicothe hospital said the program suspension led to the hospital to “part ways” with two cardiac surgeons: Drs. Atiq Rehman and Mario Matos-Cruz. Both doctors operated on a now-deceased 74-year-old woman whose daughter alleges she received improper care, but hospital statements say the doctors’ separations had nothing to do with patient care.

Calls to Rehman and Matos-Cruz were not immediately returned.

"The pause in the surgical program is absolutely not related to anything that may have happened with any patients," said spokesman Patrick Higgins. "We're pausing the program, and that's to evaluate operational efficiencies within the program."

Adena says it is now working with HealthLinx, a nonprofit organization that consults health systems, to evaluate those "efficiencies." The analysis will take six months.

Higgins would not comment on Rehman and Matos-Cruz's departures because it's a personnel matter. According to a separate online statement, the two doctors and Adena “decided to part ways” because it was the logical step given the suspension of surgeries.

“Information to the contrary is unfair to those surgeons and detrimental to their careers,” the hospital said. “There have never been issues with their quality.”

Families, anonymous Facebook page claim mistreatment at Adena

Allegations of improper medical care have swirled around the hospital in a series of articles by the Scioto Valley Guardian, but The Enquirer did not independently confirm the cases or the patients' identities. An anonymous Facebook page that says it shares insider information has also ruffled feathers at the hospital, but The Enquirer has not been able to verify who is behind the page.

Melanie Green is going public with the story of her mother, Joan Mahley, who died at 74 after getting surgeries from Rehman and Matos-Cruz aimed at opening blockages. Medical records show she suffered a torn heart, torn trachea, nicked femoral artery and other apparently surgery-related injuries before her family took her off life support May 8.

“We’re not just going to sweep this under the rug,” Green said. “Her life mattered.”

Higgins declined to comment on Mahley's specific case, citing privacy concerns, but he said no individual case prompted the program's pause.

"It is not uncommon for a health system to temporarily pause a program or service to adjust operational processes when it sees the growth and demand we have seen with the heart surgery program," Higgins said.

He said Adena had previously paused performing peroral endoscopic myotomy procedures in a similar fashion. After some system tweaks, the pause was lifted and procedures, which treat esophageal problems, resumed.

Doctor sues Adena for firing him after he declined to defend the hospital

Lawyer Craig Tuttle is skeptical. He filed a lawsuit on behalf of another doctor, James Manazer, after hospital administrators fired Manazer on May 18 and publicly accused him of saying negative things to the media.

“Adena Hospital seems to be falling apart at the seams,” Tuttle said. He said the hospital is “firing people left and right.”

Manazer worked for the hospital for 10 years overseeing surgical quality, safety and physician behavior. Manazer wrote in the lawsuit that administrators asked him to defend the hospital to reporters after a story critical of the hospital came out, but he declined.

Manazer is not suing to get his old job back, Tuttle said. He filed the suit in part to restore his reputation but also to compel the hospital to provide more information about its doctors and cardiovascular program.

Manazer said he raised concerns with hospital administrators about a doctor performing a complex heart surgery without the proper credentials. Higgins, Adena's spokesman, said the doctor was credentialed. The Enquirer has not independently verified the surgeon's qualifications.

Higgins said a number of allegations lobbed recently at Adena are "unequivocally false." He also took issue with them referring to the surgical program as being "suspended."

"Our intention is to complete our internal review ... and resume surgical procedures within a six-month time frame," he said. "We remain committed to ensuring we are well positioned to continue to provide access to high-quality services to patients in southern Ohio."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Chillicothe hospital says suspension of heart surgeries is temporary