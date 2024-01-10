Ohio House Democrats tap Piccolantonio to replace Lightbody for northeast side seat

The Ohio House of Representatives chambers at the Ohio Statehouse.

Democrats in the Ohio House of Representatives swore in their newest member Wednesday.

Beryl Brown Piccolantonio (D-Gahanna) was selected to represent Ohio’s 4th House District following the resignation of State Rep. Mary Lightbody.

"I have incredible shoes to fill as State Representative Mary Lightbody served us all so faithfully," Piccolantonio said Wednesday from the House floor. "My decisions will always recognize the dignity and worth of every Ohioan."

Lightbody (D-Plain Township) announced last week that she planned to step down from her post and turn her "full attention to my personal life, specifically my grandchildren, and dedicate my time and energy to ensuring their lives are happy, healthy, and successful," according to her resignation letter.

Piccolantonio is an attorney and has been chief ombudsman for the state's workers' compensation system since 2013. She has worked with the Industrial Commission of Ohio for more than two decades in a number of roles.

Piccolantonio has served as president of the Gahanna-Jefferson School Board since 2016. She was re-elected to the school board in November.

She holds degrees from Ohio Dominican University and Ohio State University Mortiz College of Law. She lives in Gahanna with her husband and three sons.

Minority House Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) welcomed Piccolantonio and said she is excited to see how she leads her district.

“Rep. Piccolantonio has shown throughout her career in public service that she is devoted to doing the hard work needed to bring positive change to the communities she serves,” Russo said.

The 4th Ohio District represents Westerville, New Albany, Gahanna and parts of Columbus' Northeast Side and Blendon, Jefferson, Plain and Sharon townships.

