Will the Ohio House expel ex-speaker charged in $60M bribery scheme?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura A. Bischoff, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 16—Eight months after FBI agents arrested Republican Larry Householder on his Perry County farm, the Ohio House GOP caucus is discussing whether to hold an expulsion vote today on the floor, sources said.

Expulsion requires a two-thirds vote — 66 members — so the 64 member House GOP caucus will need some support from Democrats. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, said Democrats are on record supporting expulsion.

"The members of our caucus will vote as they deem appropriate, but as I said before, I'll believe it when I see it," Sykes said.

Householder, who has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges in U.S. District Court, did not respond to a request for comment.

His attorneys issued a statement that said: "Any effort to remove Mr. Householder from the Ohio House would be unprecedented and would serve to disenfranchise the tens of thousands of voters in District 72 who voted for Larry in the 2020 election even after the allegations surrounding HB 6 were revealed. Any attempts to remove Mr. Householder would also undermine the presumption of innocence that all citizens, including Mr. Householder are entitled to receive."

Federal prosecutors allege that Householder is a central player in what they called the biggest public corruption scandal in state history. Akron-based utility companies funneled nearly $61 million through dark money groups to position Householder as speaker and in turn pass a $1.3 billion bailout bill for the companies and defend it against a referendum attempt, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

The subsidies authorized in House Bill 6 were to be paid by all electric customers across Ohio, including the Miami Valley.

Calls for Householder's immediate removal from office were hushed by the argument that a lawmaker could only be expelled once; Householder was running unopposed for reelection. But when the House kicked off the new legislative session Jan. 4, no vote was held.

House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, who asked Householder to resign, has had little to say when reporters asked him for updates on the expulsion question.

While Householder has yet to go to trial, two of his associates — political strategist Jeff Longstreth and lobbyist Juan Cespedes — submitted guilty pleas in October. Generation Now, one of the political non-profits used as a conduit, submitted a guilty plea in February.

Additionally, FirstEnergy Corp. fired chief executive Chuck Jones and other top executives and terminated half a dozen lobbyists.

Last week, state Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, who has repeatedly defended Householder, said: "Let's start with the false insinuation that there was anything corrupt in this chamber about the passage of House Bill 6. I don't think we had a representative Longstreth in this chamber when we voted on House Bill 6. And we didn't have a representative Cespedes either. And there was no representative Generation Now either. Those are the three people and entities that have pleaded guilty."

While Householder has been indicted, Seitz suggested that federal prosecutors are uncertain about the strength of their case because U.S. District Court has delayed proceedings.

The court has found the case is complex and that the defense needs more time to review case documents.

An expulsion vote has not been held in at least five decades, according to Mike Curtin, a former state lawmaker and co-author of Ohio Politics Almanac. Expulsion votes were held in the 1800s, according to Democracy in Session; A History of the Ohio General Assembly.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting production at all U.S., Canada plants

    Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week. The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks." "In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

  • ‘In what universe is this ok?’: Republican lawmakers criticised for bringing up Cardi B’s ‘backside’ in debate

    Republican senators in Georgia received an online backlash for ‘sexist’ comments after mocking rapper Cardi B’s ‘backside’ during a debate on anaesthesia legislation

  • Tepco shares slump 10% after regulator slams breaches at nuclear station

    Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) shares dropped around 10% after Japan's atomic regulator found safety breaches at the company's Kashiwazaki Kariwa station and the industry minister said it will not be able to restart the plant soon. Tepco shares had surged in recent months on hopes it would be able to restart Kashiwazaki Kariwa, the world's biggest nuclear station, after years of trying to convince regulators and local residents it had learnt the lessons of the Fukushima disaster ten years ago. Regulators used their most serious evaluation - known as a red evaluation - of Tepco's breaches that included failure to protect nuclear materials and security missteps that could have allowed unauthorized personnel access to sensitive areas of Kashiwazaki Kariwa.

  • Yellen vows to use 'full power' of U.S. government to tackle climate change

    The U.S. government will marshal all of its resources to address climate change as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday, as she stressed that the poor suffer the most from climate change. President Joe Biden has tasked the Treasury Department with using the "vote and voice" of the United States to advance emissions reduction goals, and working to end international financing of carbon-intensive fossil-fuel-based energy sources. Yellen underscored her focus on tackling climate change and reducing global poverty in a meeting with Christian and Jewish religious leaders and Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit that advocates for debt relief, according to a Treasury statement.

  • Vikings continue defense revamp, release DT Shamar Stephen

    The Minnesota Vikings released defensive tackle Shamar Stephen on Tuesday, continuing the overhaul of a front four that fell off badly last season. Stephen's departure will clear $3.75 million in space under the salary cap for 2021 for the Vikings, who will carry about $1.33 million in dead money for unaccounted-for bonus proration. Stephen signed a three-year contract as a free agent in 2019 with a $4 million signing bonus.

  • Buccaneers retain a key member of title team, as Shaq Barrett returns to Tampa Bay

    The Buccaneers are locking up the core of their championship team.

  • At least 8 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta area spas, suspect in custody

    The suspect is linked to at least one of the shootings, but police could not confirm if he was involved in the other two.

  • Bombshell messages show Nicola Sturgeon's chief of staff 'meddled in Salmond probe', MP claims

    Nicola Sturgeon’s chief of staff meddled in a sexual harassment probe into Alex Salmond almost two months before the First Minister claims she first became aware he was being investigated, it has been claimed. David Davis, the Tory MP, invoked parliamentary privilege in the Commons on Tuesday night to make a series of potentially devastating claims about the Salmond affair, saying a whisleblower had passed him information purporting to show “perjury up to criminal conspiracy”. He read out messages from two civil servants, said to have been sent on February 6, 2018, which suggest Liz Lloyd, Ms Sturgeon’s chief of staff, was “interfering in the complaints process against Alex Salmond”. The message said “Liz interference v [very] bad”.

  • China Should Outsource Production to Hollywood, Says ‘Detective Chinatown’ Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Despite the ongoing trade war and frostier than ever ties between China and the U.S., “Detective Chinatown 3” producer and financier Shawn Yue (aka Yue Xiang) is still betting on collaboration in the film industry — though perhaps not in the way you’d expect. Chinese production budgets and visual ambitions have lately begun to outgrow […]

  • Flashback: Eddie Van Halen Plays Explosive ‘Eruption’ at Final Concert

    The Grammys devoted a scant 20 seconds to Eddie Van Halen, so here's a full-length look at his greatest solo

  • Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang 'hurt' by Grammys tribute

    The late guitarist's son expressed disappointment at the tribute his father was given in the In Memoriam segment.

  • 17 Best Linen Sheets of 2021: Brooklinen, Linoto, Parachute and More

    This flax fabric makes for the sweetest dreamsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Nigeria student kidnapping near Kaduna army base

    Residents who heard gunfire overnight thought it was a military exercise at the site in Kaduna state.

  • Miller's OT goal is the winner as Canucks beat Senators 3-2

    J.T Miller scored in overtime and Thatcher Demko made 44 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Monday night. Miller beat a defenseman and then deked Joey Daccord before scoring the winner 1:40 into overtime. Jayce Hawryluk and Tanner Pearson scored in regulation for Vancouver.

  • Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash

    Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night. Woods was injured Feb. 23, two days after the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

  • Biden tells Central American migrants: "Don't come over"

    President Biden during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday told people from Central America to stay in their "town or city or community" instead of coming to the United States, adding, "I can say quite clearly: Don't come over."Why it matters: The Biden administration is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis at the southern border, with the country on-pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years," according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Asked if his administration should have anticipated a surge of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S., Biden said: "First of all, there was a surge in the last two years," though he acknowledged that this one "could be" worse.The big picture: The Biden administration reopened an overflow shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas for unaccompanied migrant children and plans to use the downtown Dallas convention center to house up to 3,000 migrant teenagers, according to AP.The president said he opposes reopening a controversial child migrant shelter in Florida that's been run by a for-profit company, people familiar with the matter told Axios. Axios previously reported that Biden was briefed on the need for 20,000 additional beds to shelter the children expected to arrive at the border this year.Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for refusing to call the surge a "crisis" and for ending Trump-era policies that they believe would have prevented the uptick in migrant children crossing the U.S. border.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured

    Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 p.m. found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsSen. Sheldon Whitehouse says FBI's Brett Kavanaugh investigation may have been 'fake'The GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.