Ohio House expels Rep. Larry Householder over massive bribery scheme

The Ohio House voted 75-21 Wednesday to expel Rep. Larry Householder (R) following his federal indictment last year in a $60 million bribery scheme.

Why it matters: The bipartisan vote marks the first time in 150 years that the House has removed a member.

State of play: Householder, the former speaker of Ohio's House, was arrested last year in a bribery case intended to "approve legislation to prop up two nuclear power plants and then kill a ballot issue trying to overturn the law," AP reports.

Wednesday's vote approved a resolution stating that Householder was "not suited" for office following his indictment, and abides by a constitutional rule that allows expulsion for "disorderly conduct," according to the AP.

What they're saying: Householder maintained his innocence in a speech on the House floor prior to the vote.

“I have not nor have I ever taken a bribe or solicited or been solicited for taking a bribe,” Householder told the GOP-controlled chamber.

“If racketeering, bribery and money laundering do not constitute disorderly conduct, then frankly nothing ever could," said Rep. Brian Stewart (R).

