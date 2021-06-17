Ohio House expels speaker Householder: How local lawmakers voted

Jun. 17—The Ohio House expelled former speaker Larry Householder on Wednesday, in a bipartisan vote to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.

Here's how our local lawmakers voted and what they said about their votes.

Voted for expulsion: — Willis Blackshear Jr., D-Dayton — Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria — Bill Dean, R-Xenia — Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield — Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp. — Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek — Scott Lipps, R-Franklin — Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield — Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp. — Andrea White, R-Kettering — Tom Young, R- Washington Twp.

Voted against expulsion: — Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton — Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester — Jena Powell, R-Arcanum — Nino Vitale R-Urbana — Paul Zeltwanger, R-Mason

State Rep. Jenna Powell, R-Arcanum, was one of the 21 Ohio House members who voted to keep Householder. When the Dayton Daily News reached her by phone Wednesday, Powell declined comment and directed a reporter to contact her office, which did not immediately return a phone call or email.

State Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, also voted to keep Householder in office.

"Today, the Ohio House of Representatives voted to expel a member of the legislature who has been elected by their constituents to serve them in Columbus — an individual accused but not convicted of a crime. This was done following one committee hearing and a suspension of the House rules," she said in a statement. "I have concerns about the process and the precedent that has been set, and therefore voted no. I believe all Americans are innocent until proven guilty."

State Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, vote to expel Householder, saying the vote wasn't a determination of guilt in the criminal case.

"Mr. Householder will still get his day in court. Today's vote comes as a direct result of the misconduct displayed by Mr. Householder during his time in office," Koehler said. "The people of Ohio elect us to the esteemed position of state representative with the confidence that we will show this office the honor, integrity, and respect it deserves. There is no place for misconduct or corruption within the Ohio House."

State Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Twp., said Householder should have stayed in office.

"Today, I voted 'no' for the expulsion of Rep. Householder. I do not believe HR 69 met the statutory definition of disorderly conduct, nor are allegations sufficient to overcome the rule of law that you are innocent until proven guilty. The proper remedy is impeachment, which would require an impeachment trial with witnesses and evidence."