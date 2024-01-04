Ohio House member Mary Lightbody announces resignation; Democrats will pick replacement

Ohio Rep. Mary Lightbody, a Democrat from Plain Township who represents the state's 4th House District, announced her resignation Wednesday. Her last day will be Tuesday, Jan. 9. The Ohio Democratic Party will choose her replacement.

"During the holiday season spent with my family and loved ones, I came to the realization that now is the time for me to turn my full attention to my personal life, specifically my grandchildren, and dedicate my time and energy to ensuring their lives are happy, healthy, and successful,” Rep. Lightbody said in her resignation letter submitted to House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington).

“Therefore, I have made the decision to retire from both professional and public life and relocate out of state so I can support my family.”

The Ohio Democratic Party will select her replacement. The 4th Ohio District represents Westerville, New Albany, Gahanna and parts of Columbus' Northeast Side and Blendon, Jefferson, Plain and Sharon townships.

A former K-12 and college teacher and more recently a senior lecturer at Ohio State University's Newark campus, Lightbody first won election to the Ohio House in 2018, flipping the seat from Republican to Democrat control when she beat Republican candidate Tim Barhorst. She has twice since won reelection, in 2020 and 2022.

Ohio representatives can serve no more than four two-year terms, or a total of eight years by law. Had Lightbody sought reelection this year and won, it would have been her last term.

As a member of the Ohio House, Lightbody has been an advocate for affordable health care coverage for Ohioans, gun control, policies that support working families, defending the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and a supporter of COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and enforcing social distancing.

A native of Pepper Pike in eastern Cuyahoga County, Lightbody received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a doctorate in science education from Ohio State University.

She is the mother of three grown adult children, all of whom graduated from Westerville North High School and live out of state. Her late husband, Rick Noss, whom she married in college, died in 2009 after a lengthy illness.

Ligthbody has served as a deacon at her church, on the Westerville Public Library Board of Trustees, and in leadership positions with state and national science teachers’ professional associations.

