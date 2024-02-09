Ohio House OKs $250 million for local jail construction, renovations; bill heads to Senate

Franklin County opened a new $350 million jail in 2022. State lawmakers are now debating a plan to spend $250 million in state funds on local jail construction and renovations. There are 89 full-service jails across Ohio, housing about 19,000 people.

State lawmakers want to earmark $250 million for local jail construction and renovations — an idea that county officials applaud.

If approved, it'll be a massive surge in state money for local governments. Currently, there are 89 full-service jails across Ohio operated by county sheriffs and local police departments.

County jails need to increase mental health and drug addiction treatment capacity, add beds for incarcerated women and improve safety, according to the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. The association estimates that $2.2 billion is needed to pay for all the needed jail construction work.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio says $2.2 billion is needed to pay for all the jail construction and renovation projects across the state. The Ohio House earmarked $250 million for jail projects. That's in addition to $101 million in state money spent on jail upgrades since 2021.

Since 2021, the DeWine administration has earmarked $101 million in state money to help counties renovate or replace jails. Several new jails will greatly expand bed capacities. In Gallia County, for example, $5.5 million in state money will help build a 120-bed facility, replacing an 11-bed lockup used since 1964.

So far 23 jails have received state money for jail renovations, expansions or replacements.

House Bill 2, which the Ohio House approved Wednesday, would earmark an additional $100 million for large county jail projects and $150 million for smaller county jail projects. The Ohio Senate will now consider the bill.

Grants would be based on financial need and an assessment of the need for more jail beds or renovations.

Across Ohio, about 19,000 people are incarcerated in jails on any given day. The state prison system holds another 44,600 people.

Jails are not the same as prisons. They are temporary holding facilities for people who are just arrested, awaiting court appearances, held pretrial on bonds or serving short-term sentences.

American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio lobbyist Gary Daniels said while some jails need renovations, a building spree isn't the right answer.

"The best way to safely reduce jail populations around Ohio is via thoughtful, comprehensive bail reform. Legislators rejected such legislation last session, opting to perpetuate this serious problem. This keeps our jails packed full of people otherwise free to go, but who cannot afford bail," he said. "Now legislators double down by spending hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to renovate and construct more jails. This ensures Ohioans will pay even more for our leaders’ stubborn refusal to enact meaningful reform measures."

