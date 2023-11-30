Ohio House passes bill to name part of Greene County highway after woman killed in 2019 crash

A bill that will honor a young woman killed in a Greene County crash back in 2019 is one step closer to becoming law.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville

The Ohio State House passed a bill Wednesday that would rename a portion of State Route 72 in Greene County, the Caitlin Renee Preston Memorial Highway.

News Center 7 reported back in May 2019 that Caitlin Preston,18, was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi on State Route 72 south of Cedarville. The semi-driver was not hurt.

>>RELATED: New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash

The bill was co-sponsored by a pair of Greene County state reps, Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and Bill Dean (R-Xenia).

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the Preston family for the unimaginable pain that you have had to live with,” said Lampton during the House Session. “I hope this bill brings some comfort knowing that she will never be forgotten.”

“Caitlin left a tremendous legacy during her time on this side of heaven, and it is our duty to keep her memory alive for many years to come,” said Dean. “This highway is more than just a stretch of road – it is an enduring reminder of Caitlin’s brief but impactful life in western Ohio.”

The legislation now heads to the Ohio Senate for its consideration.