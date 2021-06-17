Ohio House passes historic resolution to expel indicted former leader Larry Householder

Jun. 17—COLUMBUS — In a virtually unprecedented move, Ohio House of Representatives members voted Wednesday to expel embattled former leader Larry Householder from the chamber following his arrest last year in what has been alleged to be the largest corruption scandal in state history.

The move extended the stunning downfall of one of Ohio's most powerful Republican lawmakers, who federal prosecutors say orchestrated a $61 million bribery scheme and faces a felony racketeering charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.

It's the first time in more than 150 years that Ohio lawmakers booted one of their own. The vote to expel needed two‑thirds of the 99‑member chamber; the vote was 75‑21, a thin margin that underscores division within the Republican caucus.

In a floor speech before the vote, Mr. Householder said he expects he'll be fully acquitted during his trial.

"I think I've been very clear, but I want to go on record again today. I have not nor have I ever took a bribe or provided a bribe. I have not nor have I ever solicited a bribe. And I have not nor have I ever sold legislation," Mr. Householder said.

While members voted to take his speaker's gavel shortly after his arrest last July, Mr. Householder resisted calls for his resignation and remained a rank‑and‑file member collecting a taxpayer‑funded salary.

Both Democrats and Republicans within Mr. Householder's own caucus supported his ouster, arguing his presence while the trial is pending distracted from their work.

"If a bank teller gets caught stealing they don't get to stay in their job with their hand in the cash drawer waiting for their case to work its way through the courts," said Rep. Brian Stewart (R., Ashville), who sponsored the resolution to expel Mr. Householder.

"No one can believe he's still here," he added.

"This has been a distraction. This has been a stain on the institution, and it's time for us to come together as one body and move forward," said Rep. Mark Fraizer (R., Newark), the resolution's other sponsor.

"I don't have to be a lawyer to know that an FBI indictment makes this institution look bad," said Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan (D., Youngstown).

Mr. Householder, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces, also offered a defense for his expulsion in a committee hearing on Tuesday, arguing that he's still due his day in court and noting that even after his arrest constituents in his 72nd House District sent him back to Columbus with 71 percent of the vote in 2020.

"You cannot disparage the people of this state and the people of the 72nd House District," Mr. Householder told lawmakers Wednesday, arguing that impeachment is the proper process for his removal.

But what the 62‑year‑old farmer and former insurance salesman didn't mention was that he ran virtually unopposed, with only token write‑in candidates challenging him. The filing deadline was before Mr. Householder's arrest.

The Glenford Republican represents Coshocton, Licking, and Perry counties in rural central Ohio. He became speaker for the second time in 2019, a remarkable political resurgence after being term‑limited out of office in 2004 amid an earlier FBI investigation that didn't result in charges.

Mr. Householder is accused now of engineering a scheme to hide cash from Akron‑based FirstEnergy Corp. by funneling it through a nonprofit corporation. Federal prosecutors alleged the money was used to help elect allied lawmakers, elevate him to speaker with the help of minority Democrats, and pass House Bill 6, a bailout of two nuclear power plants along Lake Erie.

Like Mr. Householder, lobbyist and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges has pleaded not guilty for his alleged role. Another person charged, Columbus lobbyist Neil Clark, committed suicide in Florida in March.

Householder aide Jeffrey Longstreth and lobbyist Juan Cespedes each pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in October, 2020.

Mr. Householder and his supporters in the legislature cited "disorderly conduct," essentially behavior that's violent or threatening, as the bar for removal from office in the Ohio Constitution. The last time an Ohio legislator was expelled for disorderly conduct was in 1857 after punching another member.

"The Constitution indeed gives the power to the General Assembly to expel a member upon a two‑thirds vote or disorderly conduct," said Rep. Bill Seitz (R., Cincinnati), a vocal supporter of the former speaker. "The Constitution indeed does not define disorderly conduct."

Mr. Seitz said his vote not to expel wasn't about loyalty to Mr. Householder. He supported his opponent, former Rep. Ryan Smith, for speaker in 2019, he noted.

"I'm simply doing my constitutional duty, which is to uphold the role of law," he said.

Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova) was the only northwest Ohio lawmaker to vote against dismissing the former speaker. Mr. Householder also voted against the resolution in his last act as a representative.

Current House Speaker Bob Cupp (R., Lima), a vote in favor of expulsion, told reporters after the session it was a "very solemn occasion" and said Mr. Householder's conduct isn't the norm for legislators.

"This is not what usually goes on in the Ohio General Assembly," he said. "Members here are ethical. They work hard. ... This was an aberration, and it reflected badly on all of us."

Columbus Bureau Chief Jim Provance contributed to this report.

First Published June 16, 2021, 3:38pm