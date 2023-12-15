Ohio House, Senate lawmakers butt heads on changes to recreational marijuana law

It's been over a month since Ohio lawmakers first signaled they would change the new recreational marijuana law.

They have a lot of ideas. Despite that, the Legislature broke for holiday break on Wednesday without sending a bill to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk, raising questions about what comes next.

The biggest unknown: Will House and Senate leaders be able to agree on anything?

"We don't have a clear sense of what the House wants," Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, said. "We've had several conversations with them about what we think should happen, and frankly, really have not had the progress we would have liked in negotiations to this point. So, I guess, stay tuned."

For now, Ohio's marijuana program is operating under the voter-approved law that took effect Dec. 7. DeWine urged lawmakers to enact changes before then, so the Senate passed a plan to clarify public smoking rules, increase the tax rate and roll back the number of plants Ohioans could grow. The House left without considering it.

"We are very happy that Issue 2 went into effect as passed by the voters," said Tom Haren, a spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. "We're also very happy that it appears to be on track to being implemented as voters approved it. We're going to continue to fight to make sure that the will of the voters is respected as the Legislature continues to debate any modifications."

Negotiations continued this week as a House committee held hearings on legislation from Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, that more closely aligns with the current law. But even that bill isn't final. Callender said he's been talking with Senate leaders and DeWine's office, and he anticipates a final package that combines key priorities.

There are some points of consensus, according to Callender: Tackle public use, shield kids from advertising and keep taxes competitive against the illicit market. He and other key negotiators have been mum on their differences, but there are competing ideas about THC limits, home grow and how the tax revenue should be spent.

"There's really three big buckets: There's the consumer side, there is the tax side − who gets the tax money, who gets to spend it," House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, said. "But really, if we don't get the dispensary and the licensure and the business side, these other two are going to be messed up as well."

The Ohio House is pictured on Dec. 7, when House lawmakers declined to take up marijuana legislation passed by the Senate.

Legal marijuana use continues amid statehouse debate

The greatest source of tension may be the House's willingness to push conversations into 2024. And the timeline could get messy.

The Division of Cannabis Control will soon begin the months-long rulemaking process. Regulators have six months to make license applications available to cultivators, processors and dispensaries, and licenses must be awarded by the end of next summer. The House and Senate have just seven sessions combined on their calendar between January and April.

Meanwhile, Ohioans can legally use, possess and grow marijuana under rules laid out by Issue 2.

"The status quo is Issue 2 as it was passed by voters, so this is moving forward if we don't act, which is certainly an interesting the position to be in when you're doing negotiations," House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said.

Lawmakers have said they want to keep the illicit market from flourishing. That's part of why DeWine and Senate leaders pushed for quick changes, including one that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to immediately sell-adult use products. They say the current situation − legal use with nowhere to legally buy it − is untenable.

At this point, though, a resolution appears out of reach.

"Let's do our job and get it done. It's not that difficult," Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, said. "The Senate laid the plan out. We can look at their plan and tweak it or agree to it and get it in conference committee and hammered out. Eventually, they've got to be grown-ups and sit down and figure this out."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio marijuana: House, Senate deadlocked on recreational marijuana law