Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder Arrested in $60 Million Bribery Scheme

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is among five local political insiders reportedly arrested Tuesday in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme related to the state’s new nuclear bailout law.

According to several media reports, FBI agents and local authorities stormed Householder’s Glenford farm on Tuesday morning. Four other men were reportedly arrested alongside Householder, who has led the Republican-controlled Ohio House since last January: Neil Clark, a lobbyist and founder of Grant Street Consultants; former Ohio Republican Party chair Matthew Borges; Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus; and one of Householder’s advisers, Jeffrey Longstreth.

Where Does a Pro-Nuke Group Begin and a GOP Politician End?

A spokesperson for David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, confirmed to The Daily Beast an Ohio official “and associates” were charged in a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” but would not go into detail about the case ahead of a scheduled Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The investigation into the Republican lawmaker centers on House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout plan for two Ohio nuclear power plants—which Householder notably helped push through last year, according to Cleveland.com. The bill was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in June and was immediately met with efforts to overturn the bailout.

Those efforts have since failed after receiving fierce resistance from several well-funded groups, including Generation Now. The company is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit—meaning it can engage in political advocacy without disclosing its donors—but The Daily Beast has previously reported on its deep ties to Householder.

Generation Now was one node of a Householder-linked Columbus political machine, which funneled money to statehouse allies using millions of dollars in untraceable political donations. The group pressed for state assistance for two nuclear power plants run by FirstEnergy, Ohio’s struggling electric utility. It also ran polling for Householder and his allies during the 2018 election cycle, according to memos quietly posted to an otherwise-blank website affiliated with Generation Now. Some of those memos contained metadata indicating they were created by Longstreth, the longtime Householder adviser who was arrested on Tuesday, and another employee of his consulting firm.

Generation Now provided more than $1 million during the 2018 cycle to a political group, Growth & Opportunity PAC, that spent the funds in support of a number of Householder allies. The PAC has received another $1.1 million since last year from a similarly named dark money group, the Coalition for Growth and Opportunity. The PAC has once again spent that money on ads backing Householder allies in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mandates Masks In COVID 'Red Alert' Counties

When Growth & Opportunity PAC began running ads on a Cincinnati NBC affiliate this year, the station tried, unsuccessfully, to suss out information on the people running the group. “Asked buyer for additional names,” the station wrote in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission. “None were provided.”

Householder is the first Ohio lawmaker in 60 years to win back the speakership after leaving due to term limitations, which he did in 2019 after serving from 2001 to 2004. Considered one of the three most powerful politicians in Ohio whose current influence dictates how the state spends more than $140 billion annually, Tuesday’s investigation is not the first time Householder has been the subject of an FBI investigation.

In 2004, the FBI launched an investigation into allegations that Householder and his aides took kickbacks from various vendors and traded political favors for campaign contributions. The investigation ended two years later and no charges were filed against the Republican. About 13 years later, in January 2017, Householder mounted a campaign to become the first lawmaker to recapture the speakership—a post dictated by term limits—in nearly six decades.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.