Ohio House votes to override Gov. DeWine's veto of bill to prohibit flavored tobacco bans

The Ohio House voted Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of legislation that would prohibit cities from imposing flavored tobacco bans.

The move came as Columbus prepares to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol, starting in January. Cincinnati, Dayton and Cleveland are considering similar regulations, which proponents say are necessary to reduce teen vaping.

Studies show young people overwhelmingly prefer fruit or candy-flavored e-cigarettes even though the legal age to purchase cigarettes and tobacco products is 21 years old.

Lawmakers first passed a bill to block local bans after the Columbus City Council voted in late 2022 to prohibit sales. They included the same proposal in the state's two-year budget. But DeWine vetoed the measure twice, saying the state should support communities that want to protect the lives of young Ohioans.

For now, municipalities can still ban flavored tobacco. The Senate also needs to override DeWine's veto, and it's unclear whether it will do so.

