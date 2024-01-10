Ohio House votes to override governor's veto on trans healthcare, sports bill

TechCrunch

Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of residents and employees, but says it has been unable to determine what types of data were stolen. HMG Healthcare is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and provides a range of services, including memory care, rehabilitation and assisted living. In a notice published on its website, HMG chief executive Derek Prince confirmed that hackers in August accessed a server storing "unencrypted files" containing sensitive information belonging to patients, employees, and their dependents.