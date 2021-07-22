Ohio "incel" charged with hate crime over alleged sorority mass shooting plot targeting women

An Ohio man involved in a misogynistic online community known as "incels" was arrested Wednesday and charged with an attempted hate crime over a plot to conduct a mass shooting of women.

Driving the news: Tres Genco, 21, of Hillsboro, "allegedly plotted to commit a hate crime, namely, a plan to shoot students in sororities at a university in Ohio," per a Department of Justice statement. He's also charged with illegally possessing a machine gun.

The DOJ said Genco actively participated in a website for "incels," short for "involuntary celibates," from at least July 2019 through mid-March 2020, and that he self-identifies as an incel.

Context: Incels seek to commit violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled.

Of note: In an online post, Genco allegedly detailed spraying "some foids and couples" with orange juice in a water gun" — using incel shorthand for "femoids," their term for women.

The DOJ alleges that Genco compared this "extremely empowering action" to similar conduct by incel Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and 14 others outside a sorority house, in Isla Vista, California, in 2014.

"Prior to his mass attack, Rodger shot a group of college students with orange juice from a water gun," the Justice Department noted.

Zoom in: Genco allegedly wrote a manifesto in which he vowed to "slaughter" women "out of hatred, jealousy and revenge" and also wrote of aiming for "a kill count of 3,000 people," according to the statement.

Prosecutors allege that in 2019 Genco "purchased tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word 'revenge,' cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock."

A police search of his home in March last year found hidden in his home a Glock-style 9mm semiautomatic pistol, with no manufacturer's marks or serial number, among other items, according to prosecutors.

He also attended Army basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia from August 2019 through December 2019, per the DOJ.

For the record: Genco is also charged with illegally possessing a machine gun.

He was listed as booked in the Butler County Jail.

