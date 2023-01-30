Ohio infant dies a month after returning home from abduction

An infant who was recently returned to his mother from an alleged kidnapping died Saturday after he was rushed to the hospital.

Ky’air Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were found alive last month after, authorities alleged, a woman stole a car with them still inside. Both boys were returned home to their mother in Ohio, Columbus police said last month.

Columbus police were called Saturday to a residence for reports of a baby not breathing. Ky’air was pronounced dead after he was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, police said.

A cause of death has not been released.

Kason and Kyair Thomass. (Columbus Division of Police)

Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing the 2010 Honda Accord outside a restaurant in the Short North neighborhood on Dec. 19, with both twins inside. Ky’air was found at Dayton International Airport and Jackson was arrested, but Kason remained missing.

The Honda Accord was found later, with Kason inside, abandoned near a Papa John’s restaurant in Indianapolis.

Shyann Belmar told NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus that she had given Jackson a ride to a gas station on Dec. 20, then saw her photo on Facebook in connection with the kidnapping allegations.

“I wouldn’t move from off the picture until I could figure out where I knew her from, and I’m like, ‘I hope I don’t know her,’ but something told me this looks like the girl that was in my car,” Belmar said.

She and Jackson had exchanged numbers, Belmar told WCMH, so she and her cousin, Mecka Curry, arranged to drive Jackson around to numerous stores and eventually called police with their location.

The two women said that after Jackson was arrested, they went out to eat and spotted the Honda with Kason inside.

Local authorities charged Jackson with two counts of kidnapping last month. A federal grand jury this month indicted her on two counts of kidnapping.

A plea has not yet been entered in the federal case, according to court records. It was not immediately clear whether Jackson entered a plea in her state case, which has a court date Tuesday, according to Franklin County inmate records.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com