Ohio infant dies a month after returning home from abduction

An infant who was recently returned to his mother from an alleged kidnapping died Saturday after being rushed to the hospital.

Ky’air Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were found alive last month after a woman allegedly stole a car with them still inside. Both boys were returned home to their mother in Ohio, Columbus Division of Police said in December.

On Saturday, Columbus police were called to a residence following reports of a baby not breathing. Ky’air was pronounced dead after being taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, according to police.

A cause of death has not been released.

Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing 2010 Honda Accord outside a restaurant in the Short North neighborhood on Dec. 19, with both twins inside. Ky’air was later found at the Dayton International airport and Jackson was arrested, but Kason remained missing.

The Honda Accord was later found, with Kason inside, abandoned near a Papa John’s restaurant in Indianapolis.

Shyann Belmar told NBC affiliate WCMH that they had given Jackson a ride to a gas station on Dec. 20, then saw her photo on Facebook in connection with the kidnapping allegations.

"I wouldn’t move from off the picture until I could figure out where I knew her from, and I’m like, ‘I hope I don’t know her,’ but something told me, this looks like the girl that was in my car," Belmar said.

She and Jackson had exchanged numbers, so Belmar told WCMH that she and her cousin, Mecka Curry, arranged to drive Jackson around to numerous stores and eventually called police with their location.

After Jackson was arrested, the two women said they went out to eat and spotted the Honda with Kason inside.

Jackson was charged with two counts by local authorities of kidnapping following her December arrest. She was also charged with two counts of kidnapping a minor in the Southern District of Ohio after an indictment earlier this month.

A plea has not yet been entered in Jackson's federal case, according to court records. It was not immediately clear if Jackson entered a plea in her state case, which has an upcoming court date on Tuesday, according to Franklin County inmate records.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com