A baby boy was found dead; police just arrested a woman in Ohio

A woman in Cincinnati has been arrested on a murder warrant for an infant, according to a spokesperson from the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

23-year-old Ja’nasia Green was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad for allegedly killing the baby.

Two days prior, on Oct. 25, District One Cincinnati Police Officers and medics responded to an unresponsive baby boy in a home on the 1500 block of Jones Street, which is located in the West End area, the spokesperson said.

Emergency services and officers located the infant upon arrival, and the fire department pronounced him deceased.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Hassani George, our media partner in Cincinnati, WCPO-TV reported.

The fire department said he was around four months old.

Police did not say exactly how the baby was killed. Investigators have not said whether or not Green and George are related.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542, or Crimestoppers at (513) 352-3040 to report anonymously.