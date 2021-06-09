Ohio investigation may solve Minersville bomb threat case

Jun. 9—MINERSVILLE — An investigation in Ohio appears to have solved the case of a bomb threat made to the Minersville Area School District last month.

Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs said Tuesday that Nicholas John Francis Hall, 18, who once lived with his family at 588 Sunbury St., faces felony charges of terroristic threats and threats of weapons of mass destruction. Combs said Hall moved to Georgia in March to live with his grandmother.

The threat was made to the district May 7.

Three days later, the Washington County Sheriff's Department in Ohio contacted Combs because their investigation of about 10 bomb threats led them to identify an IP address, a designation identifying a location on the internet, linked to the Sunbury Street address.

Combs obtained a search warrant for the home and seized computers, cellphones and other electronic devices. He said Hall's stepfather identified him as the person they may be looking for, and told police he threw him out of the house when he turned 18.

Ohio investigators tracked Hall's phone to his grandmother's home in Georgia.

"They called the federal agents and they went and scooped him up," Combs said.

He said Hall was sitting on the front porch using his cellphone when he was arrested and taken to Ohio, where he confessed to making all of the threatening telephone calls, including the one to Minersville, Combs said.

Combs said investigators learned Hall's first threat was to a school in Ohio because Hall allegedly wanted to get a reported girlfriend, whom he met online, out of class.

"That was the first call, and from that one he just thought it was fun and continued making other calls for no other reason," the chief said.

He said authorities believe the call to Minersville was made because Hall had been a student there.

Minersville police Patrolman Harry Brown worked with Ohio investigators to review information on a Minersville Area laptop used by Hall on which they found searches related to school shootings.

Although Hall probably didn't intend to carry out the threats, Combs said, his actions are disturbing and he will likely receive a lengthy jail sentence if convicted.

"Here is a young man starting off his adult life in the worst way possible," he said.

Combs said the Minersville charges will be incorporated with those in Ohio, eliminating the need to have Hall and Ohio investigators travel to Schuylkill County for hearings.

Combs noted investigators can find criminals using the same technology they hide behind.

"We will hunt you down and we will find you," he said. "You can't hide behind electronics."