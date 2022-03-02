Ohio joins Kentucky in suspending attorney Ben Dusing for reportedly threatening lawyers

The Ohio Supreme Court has joined Kentucky in temporarily suspending Kenton County lawyer Ben Dusing from practicing law.

The Ohio court on Tuesday imposed an interim remedial suspension on Dusing.

The Courier Journal reported in November that Dusing had threatened two attorneys in a profanity-laced video later played in court.

The Kentucky court ruled last week that an inquiry commission had found probable cause to believe Dusing either “poses a substantial threat of harm to his clients or the public or that he is mentally disabled and lacks the mental fitness to continue to practice law.”

Moving for suspension in Ohio, its disciplinary counsel said Dusing "has a history of domestic violence and has made multiple threatening statements towards women and one of his children … including direct statements or insinuations that he was going to kill them."

The counsel also said the judge in Dusing's custody cases noted concerns that Dusing "was involved in offering one of the custody experts involved in the case $5,000 if he were to denote a report as a 'preliminary' report."

Opposing the Ohio motion, Dusing said the findings that he threatened domestic violence were 503 days old.

And he said that “read in context,” his threat to “blow up” the lawyers in his Family Court cases was “not a threat of physical violence, but is a threat of exposing their activities and having them prosecuted for their misconduct.”

But the Ohio Supreme Court found probable cause that he violated the code of conduct and posed a threat to the public.

The suspensions in Ohio and Kentucky are interim and will continue until the high courts in both states take final action.

Dusing, who filed in January to run for Family Court in Kenton County, may continue to campaign. But any voter or opponent could challenge his qualifications, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office.

Dusing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ohio joins Kentucky in suspending lawyer accused of threats