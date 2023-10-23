Ohio judge jailed two kids over dad visits; now he faces disciplinary case

Republican Tim Grendell , a sitting judge and former state lawmaker, is facing misconduct allegations that he inappropriately incarcerated two boys who refused to visit their estranged father, blocked a mother from administering a COVID-19 tests on her children and violated other judicial ethics.

Grendell, 70, will defend himself against the allegations in a multi-day hearing scheduled for late October. A three-person panel of the Board of Professional Conduct will consider the case.

Grendell has a long history in Ohio elected politics. He replaced his wife, Diane, in the Ohio House in 2000 when she left due to term limits. He served in the General Assembly until 2011 when Gov. John Kasich appointed him to the Geauga County Common Pleas Court bench in the probate and juvenile division.

Diane Grendell served as an appeals court judge and then returned to the Ohio House from 2019 to 2022.

In November 2022, Joseph Caliguiri, the disciplinary counsel for the Ohio Supreme Court, filed a 61-page complaint against Tim Grendell.

Among the allegations are:

Grendell tried to force two brothers, ages 15 and 13, to spend time with their estranged father in May 2020. When they refused, he ordered them held in juvenile detention under maximum restrictions, that included separating the boys and blocking calls to their mom and only allowing calls to their dad. They were held for three days.

In another custody case from 2017, Grendell dispatched his armed constable, John Ralph, to take two children away from their mother. In 2020, he blocked the parents from administering or allowing any COVID-19 tests on the children.

Starting in 2018, Grendell clashed with Geauga County Auditor Chuck Walder over payment of court expenses, trespassing in the auditor's office and other allegations.

In June 2019, the judge yelled at and threatened Chardon Police Lt. Troy Duncan, who was investigating the auditor's issues, and threatened Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus. Grendell later made a presentation about the events to the Geauga Tea Party, casting aspersions about Walder and others.

Grendell improperly used his position to testify in favor of his wife's legislation, which sought to cast doubt on the veracity of the Ohio Department of Health's statistical reports on COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Grendell's attorney did not return messages seeking comment about the misconduct allegations and upcoming hearing.

The disciplinary counsel, an arm of the Ohio Supreme Court, investigates allegations of ethical misconduct by lawyers and judges.

After the three-member panel hears the case, it can recommend sanctions. Then it's up to the Ohio Supreme Court to impose sanctions, which can range from a public reprimand to permanent disbarment.

The hearing is scheduled for four days. Grendell plans to call dozens of witnesses, including state lawmakers and his wife.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio judge faces discipline case over conduct in multiple cases