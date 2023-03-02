Ohio Justice Bus coming to Summit County to provide legal aid and court access

Summit County will host the Ohio Justice Bus, a one-stop shop for legal aid service and court access, on March 15.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Akron Bar Association, 57 S. Broadway St. in Akron.

The Ohio Justice Bus provides technology to help address the legal needs of underserved people and is aimed at improving financial security, health and safety.

Summit County Domestic Relations Court Judge Katarina Cook

Summit County Domestic Relations Judge Katarina Cook said those who attend can meet with an attorney for free, file their paperwork and see a judge in the same day.

Domestic court is collaborating with the Summit County Child Support Enforcement Agency, Community Legal Aid, the Victim Assistant Program and Asian Services in Akron.

Attorneys are needed to assist with the event. Anyone interested may contact Paul Henry, the court’s community outreach director, at 330-643-7845 or phenry@drcourt.org.

Domestic court plans to host the justice bus on a quarterly basis, with the next event expected to be in June.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Free legal aid to be provided at Ohio Justice Bus stop in Summit