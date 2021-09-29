Ohio lawmakers begin hearings on 'trigger' abortion ban

Sep. 29—COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate on Wednesday began hearings on a bill that would criminalize nearly all abortions in the state should the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Anti-abortion rights advocates are emboldened by a U.S. Supreme Court majority remade by former President Donald Trump and its recent decision not to halt a strict new Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of gestation while it is challenged in lower courts.

The high court has also decided to consider another law passed in Mississippi that, if upheld, would outlaw most abortions after 15 weeks. Such a case could deal a major blow to Roe and "trigger" enactment of a law like Senate Bill 123 if it is on Ohio's books at the time.

"Overturning Roe v. Wade does not make abortion illegal," said one of the Ohio bill's sponsors, Sen. Sandra O'Brien (R., Ashtabula). "It simply changes the venue on this question from nine unelected Supreme Court justices to the people to enact abortion policy through their elected state legislators."

If this bill were to pass and later be "triggered," Ohio would create the offense of criminal abortion, a fourth-degree felony carrying at least 1.5 years of prison and a fine of up to $2,500, for anyone inducing an abortion in a case not designed to prevent a woman's death or serious risk of serious and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.

There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

The bill would also create the crime of abortion manslaughter, a first-degree felony carrying up to 25 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if someone purposely takes the life of an infant born alive despite an attempted abortion.

A third crime of promoting abortion, a first-degree misdemeanor, would apply to those who produce or distribute medications or instruments used for abortions. Such a crime could carry up to six months in jail.

The physician's conviction for any of these crimes would result in loss of medical license.

Unlike the Texas law, which creates a civil action against abortion providers via lawsuits brought by individuals, Ohio's bill, like Mississippi's law now before the high court, rely on criminal statutes.

Sen. Niraj Antani (R., Miamisburg), a supporter of the bill, questioned whether a "trigger" mechanism is legal.

"Can we enact something that waits on another body?" he asked.

Sen. Kristina Roegner (R., Hudson), the bill's other sponsor, said Ohio has enacted laws that count on the action of other states to take effect.

"We believe it is, in fact, quite constitutional," she said.

More than 100 abortion rights advocates had chanted and waved signs inside and outside the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday in anticipation of Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Health Committee. Some had to be escorted from Senate chambers after the chamber had already recessed.

"Ohio Republicans have been chipping away at our abortion rights for the last decade. They are now seizing the opportunity to eliminate it altogether," said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, a vice president of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio. "Anti-abortion organizations have fought to overturn Roe v Wade by packing federal courts with anti-abortion judges, passing unconstitutional legislation, spreading misinformation, imposing arbitrary restrictions, and waging one legal battle after another.

"The Trigger Ban is the latest attack in an ideological and political campaign against Ohioan's bodily autonomy," she said.

If passed, Ohio would join 12 other states that have enacted "trigger bans," including neighboring Kentucky, and six more, including neighboring West Virginia, that still have pre-Roe anti-abortion laws on their books.

"We are optimistic...that the United States Supreme Court will soon recognize the sanctity of human life and overturn the previously flawed decision," Ms. Roegner said. "The Human Life Protection Act will ensure that Ohio stands ready to protect future generations of Ohio with the full force of law the moment this happens."

Current Ohio law generally prohibits an abortion after about 20 weeks of gestation. Lawmakers have also passed and Gov. Mike DeWine signed another law that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, roughly six weeks, but that law has been placed on hold by the courts.

Ms. Roegner stressed that the law would not outlaw medications whose primary purpose is not to induce abortions. Under questioning by a fellow senator, she stressed the bill targets physicians and would not subject the female patient to criminal charges. But she said she'd had to look further into what might happen in cases in which a woman induces her own abortion with no outside help.

She also the bill the so-called "morning-after" pill would remain legal and could be used by victims of rape or incest.

"That's not abortion," she said, "That's preventing a pregnancy."