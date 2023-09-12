Ohio lawmakers launch plan to freeze property tax bills for seniors

Rep. Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, on left, and Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp, on right, launch their plan to freeze the property taxes of seniors age 70 or older.

As homeowners brace for bigger property tax bills in 2024, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers is launching an effort to freeze those taxes for older Ohioans.

It's called the 70 under 70 plan, and it would freeze property taxes at the current levels for people older than 70 whose household income is less than $70,000 annually. Eligible seniors must also own their homes for at least 10 years.

"It gives them the ability to plan and keep their home," Rep. Dani Isaacsohn, R-Cincinnati, said.

The move comes as property values hit historic highs in counties across the state this year. Ashland County residents saw their homes increase by 41%, Franklin County by almost 42% and Summit County by 31%.

And while that doesn't translate into 30% or 40% increases in property taxes, some Ohioans are going to see significant increases in their 2024 bills.

"Most generational wealth passes through a home," Isaacsohn said. And he wants to ensure that rising property taxes don't take that away.

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township, is sponsoring the bill with Isaacsohn and said now is the moment for Ohio to not only help its seniors stay in their homes but to rethink how property taxes work more broadly.

"If you would have pitched this idea a year ago, you might not have the same reaction you have now," Hall said. " "The state is doing very well financially. This is the time to give back to seniors."

Anna Staver is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio plan would freeze property taxes for seniors 70 or older