Are Ohio lawmakers learning they can’t ignore voters on marijuana, other issues?

(This opinion article represents the collective viewpoint of the Akron Beacon Journal’s Editorial Board, which includes two editors and four community members.)

Are some Ohio Republicans finally learning to respect the will of voters?

That didn't appear to be the case Monday when Senate Republicans introduced legislation to negate significant aspects of Issue 2, a citizen-initiated law permitting recreational marijuana use that was resoundingly approved by 57% of voters on Nov. 7.

Those senators wanted to eliminate growing recreational marijuana at home, increase the tax and change who gets the tax money among other significant changes. State Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, correctly described the proposal as “a purposeful kill shot” to Issue 2.

The response was furious enough from across Ohio that Republicans were singing a different tune by Wednesday night just hours before recreational marijuana became legal.

Gov. Mike DeWine called a last-second press conference to announce he supports a revised Senate bill approved Wednesday night that would allow for far earlier retail sales at existing medical marijuana facilities while allowing home grown pot on a smaller scale.

Whether the House will pass that legislation remains to be seen. It would not take effect until 90 days after DeWine signs it.

But DeWine clearly understands the will of the voters must be respected even if some of the more conservative members of his party are in denial.

You may recall a similar reaction from many elected Republicans when another 57% of Ohioans also voted to enshrine abortion and reproductive rights into the state constitution last month. Some advocated for calling for a second vote, while others promised to illegally strip power from judges. Cooler heads have since prevailed — for now.

Republicans also ignored voter-approved measures designed to stop political gerrymandering when maps for new legislative and congressional districts were created after the 2020 census. They even flouted Ohio Supreme Court rulings ordering fairer maps while effectively running out the clock to preserve districts where they are unlikely to lose in 2024.

Ironically, the Senate’s marijuana proposal came the same day as federal prosecutors indicted former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Director Sam Randazzo on 11 charges tied to a bribery scandal involving FirstEnergy and former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, who is now serving 20 years in prison. Republicans have largely failed to address this scandal resulting from House Bill 920. And DeWine, who hired Randazzo, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are now facing subpoenas in a related civil case.

Ohio Republicans also are on the verge of approving House Bill 51, the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” which would prevent local police from enforcing federal firearms restrictions. Lawmakers insist they are fighting Democratic President Joe Biden’s push for gun restrictions. But the bill is strongly opposed by police and prosecutors who say it will make it more difficult to catch criminals and make Ohio less safe.

All of this illustrates why no political party should enjoy supermajority status in the Ohio General Assembly.

Ohioans need a legislature that more accurately reflects the viewpoints of most Ohioans on a wide range of issues, with lawmakers elected from fair districts drawn without stacking the deck for either party. That’s why we support an effort to remove lawmakers from future redistricting decisions with another statewide issue we hope to see on the ballot in 2024.

On the marijuana law, Republicans have bungled every aspect of this issue, including an opportunity to write their own law as they did for sports gambling. Although Issue 2 was widely expected to pass, lawmakers were unprepared to accept the vote and then waited to the 11th hour to introduce ideas they believed would improve the law.

The result is likely to be mass confusion for a period of time.

But, for now, Issue 2 is the law of Ohio.

If that changes in any significant way, we're confident Ohio voters are watching.

