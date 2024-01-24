Ohio lawmakers: Do you really want kids to feel unconformable in their own bodies?

Vickie Thompson-Sandy is president and CEO of The Buckeye Ranch.

As humans, we all have a need to belong. It is how we identify with others and find identity.

I am a team member at The Buckeye Ranch. I am a member of two different families thanks to marriage. I am a member of a book club. I am a member of a golf league.

I belong to these groups.

As a human service organization that serves young people in the child welfare and mental health arena, The Buckeye Ranch is witness to the devastating impact on children who do not experience belonging.

It is traumatizing to grow up in a household where you do not have a healthy bond with caring adults. And it is traumatizing to grow up in a community where you do not feel included due to behaviors related to your mental health or your identity.

A sense of belonging is critical to healthy development.

The U.S. Surgeon General issued a report on loneliness last year stating, “The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity.”

Cole-Finley Nelson, 22, of Cincinnati, Ohio, speaks on behalf of transgender youth during a rally in opposition to House Bill 1125 prohibiting transgender-related healthcare in Mississippi for people under the age of 18 at the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

The Buckeye Ranch understands that belonging is even more important to adolescents who identify so strongly with peers. Developmentally, their peers are where it’s at. This phase of development is when peers begin to separate from their parents and establish their own identity through interaction with their peers. It’s a difficult time for every adolescent.

Now imagine being an adolescent today who does not feel like they belong.

They don’t feel like they belong in the classroom because they can’t sit still or concentrate like everyone else. They don’t feel like they belong on the sports team because they do not think they are as good as the other players.

They don’t feel like they belong in the body that they were born into.

Not belonging to any adolescent is stressful.

Vickie Thompson-Sandy

When it is overwhelmingly stressful, adolescents experience depression and anxiety, which can result in feelings of suicide.

In fact, The Trevor Project estimates that every 45 seconds an LGBTQIA+ youth attempts suicide.

Ohio is on the precipice of advancing these disheartening realities. The Ohio House has overridden Governor DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68 and now we await the Senate’s vote.

I urge elected officials to pause and ask themselves if their behaviors and decisions are helping adolescents have a greater sense of belonging or adding unnecessary stress to an already stressful time of their life.

It is our job as adults to create a community where others can experience a sense of belonging. It’s critical to our future and the health of our youth.

