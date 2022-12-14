Ohio lawmakers set to vote today on tougher penalties for distracted driving

Ohioans could soon be pulled over for driving while holding or using a cellphone while driving with some exceptions

Tougher penalties for using cellphones while driving were added to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill Wednesday, setting it up for votes later in the day in the Ohio General Assembly.

Senate Bill 288 tackles a wide range of reforms that backers say will reduce the burdens on previously incarcerated Ohioans and reduce the likelihood that they return to prison.

But the bill got considerably longer in committee Wednesday when lawmakers stuffed distracted driving prohibitions, anti-corruption measures and increased penalties for failing to report elder abuse.

Under the proposed changes, Ohioans could be pulled over for driving while holding or using a cellphone while driving with some exceptions, such as while waiting at a red light or using a speakerphone. The penalty is up to a $150 fine and two points on a driver's license for the first offense. Repeat offenses would face additional fines.

"This bill will save lives," said Rep. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison. Gov. Mike DeWine pushed for stronger distracted driving laws, but Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, has been wary of adding new reasons for police to pull drivers over.

"There's a greater good to getting (SB) 288 passed so you know, despite what some may say, the president doesn't always get what he wants," Huffman told reporters.

But distracted driving wasn't the only addition. The bill would also:

Prevent those who violate corruption laws from contracting with the state for two years and require the offender to pay back ill-gotten money.

Increase the penalty for disturbing religious gatherings.

Increases penalties for those who kill a firefighter or EMS with a vehicle to match the penalty for police officers.

Decriminalize fentanyl testing strips.

Limit the number of times an incarcerated person can seek emergency release.

Reinstate the title of "chief justice of the court of appeals," which outgoing Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor removed.

The underlying bill would create an easier path to seal and expunge criminal records, which can hurt Ohioans' chances of landing jobs and housing.

Individuals could apply to have their records sealed, which removes them from easily viewed public sources, after one year for most misdemeanors and fourth- or fifth-degree felonies. People would wait three years for third-degree felonies.

Individuals could apply to have their records expunged or cleared from their criminal records after one year for misdemeanors and 10 years after felonies.

Certain crimes, including violent felonies and domestic violence, could not be sealed or expunged. Police could still see the criminal records of applicants stored in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. And judges could still deny requests.

Senate Bill 288 also:

Reduces the penalty for underage drinking from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree misdemeanor.

Requires that warrants for serious felony offenses, including murder and rape, be uploaded to national databases within 48 hours.

Declares that arrest or conviction for use or possession of marijuana paraphernalia doesn't qualify as part of a person's criminal record and doesn't need to be disclosed.

Provides immunity for "Good Samaritans" who seek medical help for someone experiencing an overdose so they wouldn't face criminal charges for drug instruments or paraphernalia.

Increases the time inmates can earn off their prison sentences if they participate in education, job training, drug treatment or other programs. This change will be delayed for one year.

Names strangulation as a felony offense.

Prohibits fraudulent assisted reproduction − the practice of a reproductive health provider using his own sperm for patients without consent.

The bill needs approval in the Ohio House of Representatives and for the Ohio Senate to OK the changes before it heads to DeWine.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Distracted driving added to Ohio crime bill before Wednesday vote