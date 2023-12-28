Ohio lawmakers want to honor 'A Christmas Story,' designate Umpire Recognition Month

Every year, Ohio lawmakers consider hundreds of bills, and most of them go unnoticed.

Ohio’s legislature has been quieter this year than in previous years, which could be because of the August special election and the November election, where Ohioans passed Issue 1, the abortion rights amendment, and Issue 2, recreational marijuana.

However, there was still time for some unconventional, unexpected legislation to be introduced. Here’s some legislation currently being considered:

Designate 'A Christmas Story' Family Day

The popular film “A Christmas Story” was released on Nov. 18, 1983, and because the movie was filmed in Cleveland, House Bill 297 seeks to commemorate Nov. 18 as “A Christmas Story Family Day.”

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Richard Dell’Aquila, D-Seven Hills, has yet to have a hearing but is assigned to the House State and Local Government Committee.

Allow a rearview mirror instead of person to observe water skiers

On water, it is currently required that if you are riding on water skis, a surfboard or something of the sort and being pulled by a vessel, the person driving the vessel must have another person observing the person riding.

With House Bill 284, introduced by Reps. Brett Hillyer, R-Urichsville, and Bill Dean, R-Xenia, those taking part in fun on the water, can have another person observing the person riding or they can use a rearview mirror to keep an eye on the person being pulled by the vessel.

The bill was assigned to the House Transportation Committee.

Prohibit sun lamp tanning services for individuals under age 18

Legislation introduced by Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, aims to prohibit people under 18 to use tanning bed services at tanning facilities.

Current state law requires individuals who are at least 16 but younger than 18 to have written consent from a parent or legal guardian to use a facility’s sun lamp tanning services.

S.B. 59 has had four hearings in the Senate Health Committee.

Designate May as Umpire Recognition Month

H.B. 262 would make the month of May known as “Umpire Recognition Month.” The legislation was presented by Reps. Bill Roemer, R-Richfield, and Phil Plummer, R-Dayton.

Right now, there are no days or months dedicated to umpires, an official who watches a game or match closely to enforce the rules, in Ohio.

The bill is assigned to the House State and Local Government Committee.

Establish the day of each general election as a legal holiday

S.B. 87, introduced by Sen. Kent Smith, D-Euclid, would make the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, Election Day, known as “Democracy day.”

Democracy Day would act as any other state holiday would. Government employees and full-time employees would receive paid leave. Boards of education also have the option to dismiss schools on this day.

S.B. 87 hasn’t had a hearing in the Senate General Government Committee, yet.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio lawmakers considering some bills you may not know about