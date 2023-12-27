Ohio Lottery affected by cybersecurity event; gaming system remains 'fully operational'

The Ohio Lottery was affected by a "cybersecuity event" this week.

The Ohio Lottery reports it was the victim of a cybersecurity event on Christmas Eve, forcing it to disconnect key systems and making the winning numbers for some games unavailable.

The lottery says the gaming system is "fully operational," and an internal investigation is ongoing.

According to two separate press releases from the Ohio Lottery, most games are operating normally and winning numbers can be found online and in mobile apps.

But there are a few exceptions:

Prizes over $599 cannot be cashed using the mobile app or at "super retailer" locations. To claim those prizes, players must send in claims via the mail or make a claim using the digital claim form.

The winning numbers for KENO and Lucky One and the updated EZPLAY Progressive jackpots are not available.

The lottery said it will announce when these services are available again.

Officials have not released any details about what or who caused the cybersecurity event.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Lottery remains 'fully operational' despite cybersecurity event