Ohio Lottery affected by cybersecurity event; gaming system remains 'fully operational'

Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
The Ohio Lottery was affected by a "cybersecuity event" this week.
The Ohio Lottery reports it was the victim of a cybersecurity event on Christmas Eve, forcing it to disconnect key systems and making the winning numbers for some games unavailable.

The lottery says the gaming system is "fully operational," and an internal investigation is ongoing.

According to two separate press releases from the Ohio Lottery, most games are operating normally and winning numbers can be found online and in mobile apps.

But there are a few exceptions:

The lottery said it will announce when these services are available again.

Officials have not released any details about what or who caused the cybersecurity event.

