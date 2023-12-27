Ohio Lottery cybersecurity incident being investigated

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio Lottery officials said Wednesday they’re dealing with a “cyber security incident” that happened on Christmas Eve that impacted some of its “internal applications.”

State investigators, who look into cyber attacks, are investigating the incident.

“The integrity of our games is the top priority of the Ohio Lottery, and we assure the public the gaming system is fully operational,” according to a statement.

Officials said mobile cashing and prize cashing above $599 at “Super Retailers” are currently not available. The lottery will notify the public once these services resume.

“In the interim, prize claims can still be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office,” according to a statement from the Ohio Lottery. Click here for more details on how to claim.

The statement also said that winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One, and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots are not available on our website or mobile app but can be checked at any Ohio Lottery Retailer.

