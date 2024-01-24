Ohio Lottery winners can once again cash big ticket wins after hack

Winning lottery tickets over $599 can once again be cashed in via app following a cybersecurity incident at the Ohio LOttery.

Weeks after a cybersecurity incident at the Ohio Lottery made it next to impossible to cash in winning tickets over $599, the Lottery said all options are again available.

The downside is that The Ohio Lottery confirmed that an unauthorized third-party likely gained access to customer and retailer information.

The Lottery announced on Jan. 10 that it resumed allowing players to cash in winning tickets for $599, weeks after the agency fell victim to a Dec. 24 "cybersecurity incident" where hackers may have accessed retailer and customer information.

The incident meant many players couldn't cash in tickets at Ohio casinos, racinos and all of its "Super Retailers," leaving big lottery winners in a lurch.

For weeks, the only way to claim a winning prize meant mailing a ticket to the Ohio Lottery Central Office in Cleveland or through a digital claims form. It also meant the winning numbers for KENO and Lucky One and the updated EZPLAY Progressive jackpots were not available.

The incident didn't impact any Ohio Lottery games or the technology systems on which the Lottery operates, which meant playing games after the incident remained safe, according to Lottery officials.

Did The Ohio Lottery hack compromise privacy?

An investigation has yet to reveal any person or group responsible for gaining access to The Ohio Lottery's system, according to Lottery officials.

The Ohio Lottery advised customers and retailers to monitor their credit for identity theft or potential fraud, given that it was unclear whether the person or group behind the hack utilized anyone's personal information.

It also advises people to take steps to protect themselves by placing a fraud alert or freeze on their credit through the three major credit-reporting bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

"While the investigation continues, we advise all our valued customers and retailers to exercise caution when it comes to their credit," the Lottery wrote in a statement.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Lottery restores ability to cash in big winning tickets