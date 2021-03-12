Ohio man accused of bombing attack on boyfriend of woman who spurned his romantic interest

David K. Li
·3 min read

An Ohio man, who played the live-action roleplaying game Dagorhir, delivered a pipe bomb to severely wound the boyfriend of a woman who spurned his romantic interest, authorities said Thursday.

Clayton Alexander McCoy, a 30-year-old resident of Chesterland, Ohio, was arrested and charged with transporting an explosive device with intent to injure and using a destructive device in a violent crime, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The victim was seriously injured after opening a package bomb inside his Manchester, Maryland, home on Oct. 30, authorities said.

Shrapnel struck his "chest, legs and front of (his) body" and the victim wasn't released from the hospital until Nov. 17, though he's still undergoing rehab, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Dawn Machon wrote in the complaint.

The victim's girlfriend "has known McCoy for approximately seven years, since McCoy became a member of the Dagorhir community," according to Machon.

Dagorhir is a live action role-playing battle game with full-contact melee fighting between players wearing medieval-style garb and wielding weapons made of foam or other lightweight, harmless material.

Carroll County, Maryland, Sheriff Jim DeWees likened Dagorhir to Civil War reenactments.

McCoy and the victim's girlfriend had been close and were even planning a camping trip together, according to the complaint. But around Oct. 12, McCoy told her "that he had had feelings for her" but she "did not feel the same way and was in a relationship" with the victim, Machon wrote.

Following the blast, the girlfriend told investigators that McCoy, "like most members of the Dagorhir, is proficient at wood and metal and may have the ability to have create the device that exploded," according to the complaint.

The victim had also known the suspect through Dagorhir but "did not think McCoy would be responsible for this incident," Machon wrote.

Google and Verizon data linked mobile devices owned by McCoy to a nearly seven-hour journey that started in Chesterland, Ohio, at 1:24 a.m. and ended in Manchester, Maryland, on Oct. 30, federal investigators said.

McCoy's devices entered the victim's neighborhood at about 8:18 a.m. that morning, just before the victim's grandfather spotted the package addressed to his grandson outside their home at 8:30 a.m., federal authorities said.

Records also showed that accounts linked to McCoy used Google Maps to ask for directions from his Ohio home to the victim's Maryland address about 360 miles away, the complaint said.

"We felt early on, we believed the device was not delivered by UPS, FedEx or traditional party," Sheriff DeWees told reporters on Thursday. "But based on what we learned from the package, it probably had to be dropped by off by a third party, delicately, or by the individual that was seeking to do harm."

The timing of bombing, just ahead of the holidays, was particularly unnerving, officials said.

"We were coming up on Christmas and the fear of packages showing up on front porches and exploding" had neighbors on edge, DeWees said. "The family and the community up there is extremely relieved that we've come to this conclusion and an arrest."

During a brief virtual hearing before a federal judge in Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday, McCoy did not challenge his identity as the man named in the criminal complaint, clearing the way for his transport to Maryland, according to court records.

McCoy's federal public defender declined to discuss the case on Friday and members of the suspect's family did not immediately return messages seeking their comments.

Recommended Stories

  • India sees worst COVID-19 increase since Christmas as western state battles surge

    India reported its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since late December on Thursday, as the western state of Maharashtra battled a fresh wave of infections and imposed a lockdown in one of its most densely populated cities. India's overall caseload of 11.3 million - the world's biggest outside the United States - had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but increased public gatherings and travel are causing a spurt at a time when a majority of Indians have yet to be vaccinated. Fresh outbreaks in Maharashtra forced officials to announce a lockdown - including a curfew and an order to shut most offices and shops - in the commercial and logistics hub of Nagpur from March 15-21.

  • Massive investigation: DOJ seeks more time to prepare Capitol riot cases

    320 charged. 900 search warrants. 15,000 hours of surveillance tape. And they're not done yet.

  • Texas utility sues power grid ERCOT over 'excessive' cold snap charges

    The largest city-owned utility in Texas on Friday sued the state's grid operator alleging it levied "excessive" power prices during a February deep freeze, and seeking to bar the grid from issuing a default that could affect its credit rating. High prices for emergency fuel and power during a severe cold spell left Texas utilities facing about $47 billion in one-time costs. CPS Energy has about 820,000 electricity customers.

  • When Your West Wing Job Is Really, Really Far From the Oval Office

    WASHINGTON — Emmy Ruiz, 37, was shoveling snow into a bucket in her backyard one frigid morning last month with her toddler while dialing into a conference call for work. During the power crisis in Texas after a winter storm that left millions without heat or electricity, Ruiz’s house in Austin lacked water for days. She was collecting snow to melt so her family could flush the toilets. It is not how one would necessarily picture the White House’s director of political strategy and outreach spending her workday, but nothing about this year has been typical for those who have joined the Biden administration. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Many members of the White House staff have been working remotely because of strict coronavirus protocols instituted to reduce the number of people in the building with the president. But Ruiz is one of dozens of administration officials who have not moved to Washington at all. More than seven weeks after President Joe Biden took office, White House staff members are working from California, Puerto Rico, Texas and elsewhere around the country, a striking indication of the strange reality of building a new administration during a pandemic as well as the sharp shift from the Trump administration’s casual approach to dealing with the coronavirus. Many Biden officials have never met in person with colleagues they interact with on a daily basis. Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, has met her chief of staff only on a video screen. Some officials working from afar said they hoped to move to Washington by the summer, but they have no firm plans to do so. Anne Filipic, Biden’s director of management and administration, said there were “no immediate plans” to bring a full staff back to the White House. She added that the administration would “remain flexible with transition timelines given the unprecedented circumstances.” Alluding to the fact that Biden had managed his general election campaign almost entirely remotely, Filipic added that the “Biden-Harris team has successful and unique experience working together while remote all across the country.” The setup might be inconvenient and somewhat anticlimactic for government officials who would normally be sporting coveted White House badges and establishing regular after-hours watering holes. But those who had chosen not to move during the coronavirus pandemic, like Ruiz, said it had also given them an outside-the-bubble perspective as they experienced firsthand a grim reality that many of the administration’s policies are trying to address. Ruiz said she became alarmed when she lost water after the deep freeze in Texas last month and immediately recognized it as a “huge red flag.” Because she lives near a hospital, her neighborhood had until then been prioritized in keeping power and utilities running. She called the nurses she knew at the hospital, where her son was born, “and they were painting a very dire picture,” Ruiz said. “The hospitals needed water, and in some cases they had to transfer patients, but the roads were ice.” Ruiz relayed the concerns she was hearing in her neighborhood to Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the White House intergovernmental affairs director, who was in direct contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Security Council. Ruiz also reached out to local government officials and county judges to help put them in touch with the federal government for support. Ruiz said she hoped to move to Washington sometime by the end of spring. “My mom has been living with us,” she said. “We have a 3-year-old who is part of a pod for child care. And my mom has a caregiver, too. It’s so hard to blow that up.” She is not alone in being hesitant to upend a carefully constructed safe zone. Erin Pelton, a senior adviser on the Domestic Policy Council, has been home-schooling her 7-year-old and her 5-year-old from her condo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she moved with her husband after Hurricane Maria to help rebuild the island. “We took them out of school this year and have a teacher coming a few hours a day,” she said. “Our goal is to move after the school year.” Waiting for the beginning of a new school year to relocate a family to Washington is not unusual when a new administration takes office. Parents working in a new government will often commute home on the weekends, but the pandemic has put a halt to that practice. Before Pelton accompanied Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, on a trip to the border with Mexico last week, “I hadn’t left the island since last February,” she said. “Trump always spoke in negative terms about the government and the island and how corrupt it was,” Pelton continued. “When we, the Biden administration, are unlocking some of those funds, it’s a big deal in the paper. I see how closely the local press is reporting on what the administration is doing and how it impacts the island.” For now, Pelton said, the benefits of that perspective and a safe schooling setup outweighed the loss of networking with her colleagues. “There are colleagues that need to be in because of classified information,” she said. “I can do this from my bedroom.” Maggie Thomas, 33, was named chief of staff of the domestic climate policy office in January. She still has not met McCarthy, her boss, in person. In July, Thomas, who had been living in Boston while working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, packed up a Dodge Caravan with her boyfriend and drove across the country to move into a house across the street from her parents in Sacramento, California. “My dad was very high risk for COVID, and being so far away really compelled me to be part of the community and part of their everyday life,” she said. Thomas said she had grown comfortable in her routine at home. “I imagine I’ll eventually move to Washington,” she said, “but we are learning how to run a government remotely.” Living in California also meant experiencing the effects of climate change as more than erratic lines on a chart. “There were a good three or four weeks after the wildfires when the air quality was so dangerous we couldn’t even go outside,” Thomas said. “When you live through not being able to go outside, it starts to take on new meaning.” There were some downsides, she said. “I’m learning all the processes and offices and who everyone is,” she said. “I’ve read their names in the news, and you sit there and you’re like, ‘Who do I talk to about this?’ And then you just look around the house.” Her neighbors, on the other hand, feel important by association. Thomas’ desk overlooks the sidewalk, where neighbors often pass by during the day and see her glued to her screen. “One person told me that every time she waves, she thinks, ‘I’m waving to the westernmost wing of the White House,” Thomas said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • DHEC will move to a more equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution model next week

    DHEC’s current distribution model has favored populous urban counties with large hospitals while disadvantaging rural counties and counties that lack sprawling health care systems, according to an analysis of DHEC data.

  • Trump's tax records 'holy grail' to probe -Cohen

    Cohen described the March 1 Supreme Court decision to deny Trump's last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private as the "holy grail" for the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. into whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes.After that ruling, Vance's office obtained millions of pages of records from Trump's accountants at Mazars USA LLP, including tax returns and the business records on which they are based, and communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants.Cohen suggested the long-serving chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, should cooperate with the probe.

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.

  • Man who reportedly sold $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket arrested on tax evasion charges

    The man who reportedly sold the record Mega Millions lottery ticket in Greenville County in 2018 has been arrested and charged with tax evasion.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this weekend.

  • Fox News host says Biden should stop talking about 'the 500,000 dead' and quit kicking Trump 'in the groin'

    "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Brian Kilmeade said on Friday's "Fox & Friends" about the lives lost to COVID-19.

  • Candace Owens says Duchess Meghan isn’t Black enough to experience racism. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?

    Israeli diners with a 'green pass' get to enjoy a meal with friends Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter a year of canceled concerts, closed-door sporting events and restricted air travel, vaccine passports are being touted as a way to quicken the route back to normalcy. The premise is straightforward: A digital or paper document will indicate whether individuals have received a COVID-19 vaccination or, in some cases, recently tested negative for the coronavirus. This could allow them to travel more freely within their communities, enter other countries or engage in leisure activities that have largely been closed off during the pandemic. Vaccine passports seem like a desirable alternative to continuing lockdowns until herd immunity – estimated to occur at about a 70%-85% vaccination rate – is achieved. As a global health management researcher, I can certainly see the benefits of vaccine passports. But I’m also aware of the pitfalls. While vaccine passports may open the world to many, they may lead to discrimination – especially against the poor. Return to the skies Undoubtedly there is a desire to get back to normality as quickly as possible. For the tourism industry, which is estimating more than US$1 trillion in losses due to COVID-19, a reopening of travel would be much-needed relief. Even for those able to travel during the pandemic, arrival in most countries has required significant restrictions, often including a hotel quarantine of up to 14 days. Vaccination passports could allow families separated by local lockdowns, or state or country border restrictions, to meet in person. Pushing the case for a digital passport, an executive from Air New Zealand told The Guardian, “Reassuring customers that travel is, in fact, safe is one of our priorities. By using the app, customers can have confidence that everyone onboard meets the same government health requirements they do.” And it isn’t just travel. Passports could also open the door to everyday pursuits that seemed normal before the pandemic. In Israel, the country with the fastest vaccination rate, citizens with a vaccination “green pass” will be allowed entry to gyms, hotels, concerts and indoor dining at restaurants. And some employers are considering requiring proof of vaccination to return to work. Getting a green pass In short, the concept of vaccine passports is no longer theoretical, as it was early in the pandemic, when the World Health Organization recommended against their use. It has even been suggested that the lure of a vaccine passport could result in more people stepping forward to get vaccinated. Israel instituted its green pass program on Feb. 21, both to reopen the economy and to encourage young people to get vaccinated. Other countries are monitoring the success of Israel’s program. The U.K. has shown interest in the idea of vaccine passports, and the 27 member states of the European Union are considering some form of vaccine-certification system to allow easier cross-border travel in the EU. In the U.S., President Joe Biden has directed government agencies to “assess the feasibility” of some form of digital vaccine certificate, analogous to the concept of a vaccine passport. Pandemic inequities This potential opening up of the world after months of restrictions is welcomed. But the concern is that the benefits will not be distributed equitably, and as a result some groups will be disadvantaged. After all, a pandemic once considered a “great equalizer” soon turned out to be anything but. As with most health crises, racial minorities made up a higher proportion of those affected in the U.S. – as seen in their higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. Disparities along income and racial lines have persisted in vaccination campaigns. In the United States, for example, Black Americans have received the vaccine at half the rate of white Americans, and the disparity is even larger for Hispanic Americans. Globally, rich countries have ordered almost all of the currently available vaccines, meaning that the average citizen in a high-income country is much more likely to receive a vaccine than a health care worker or high-risk citizen in lower-income countries. It is also likely that demographic groups with higher levels of trust in authorities and medical institutions are the most willing to be vaccinated, and this may adversely affect marginalized communities. A recent study found that Black Americans – who have legitimate reasons to distrust the medical establishment – were the least likely of any racial group in the U.S. to say they’d get vaccinated against the coronavirus. As such, vaccination passports could perpetuate existing inequities within countries if those who are vaccinated can enjoy the freedom to move about their community while others remain in lockdown. A world divided? Given the global imbalance of vaccine availability, it is not difficult to imagine a situation where the citizens of rich countries may regain their rights to travel to environments where local populations are still in some form of lockdown. This potential to further divide the global rich from the global poor is a significant concern. Once economies start to “open” and those with vaccine passports are able to go about their business as usual, the urgency to deal with COVID-19 in marginalized communities may dissipate. Further, vaccination passports may give populations an inaccurate level of risk perception. It is still unclear how long immunity will last. It is also unclear the extent to which virus transmission is limited once one is vaccinated. Public health authorities still suggest that vaccinated individuals wear masks and maintain distancing in public for now, especially if interacting with unvaccinated people. These recommendations have led to concerns that vaccinated tourists, diners and shoppers may act in ways that might risk the unvaccinated service and hospitality employees with whom they are interacting. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] There are also privacy concerns with vaccine passports, which are primarily being proposed in a digital format. In the U.K., the proposed vaccine certification would come in the form of an app, which could be scanned to gain entry to restaurants and venues. It has sparked concerns that digital passports may infringe on the rights to privacy, freedom of movement and peaceful assembly. Countries that rank low in global freedom indices, such as Bahrain, Brunei and China, are also using apps, often with troubling implications. In China, the app was found to be linked to law enforcement, and as people checked into locations across the city, their locations were tracked by the software. Despite the upsides of vaccines passports, these concerns remain. The World Health Organization has called on nations to make sure that, if implemented, vaccine passports are not responsible for “increasing health inequities or increasing the digital divide.” The danger is that thus far, at every stage the pandemic has exposed society’s inequities. Vaccine passports may perpetuate these inequities as well.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Yara M. Asi, University of Central Florida. Read more:Many Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests whyWhy COVID-19 immunity passports may violate US law Yara M. Asi is a Non-resident Fellow at the Arab Center DC and a Policy Member of Al-Shabaka.

  • Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards dumped a full water bottle on his new coach because he was confused about an NBA tradition

    Anthony Edwards explained that he drenched Chris Finch well after the celebrations had died down because he "didn't know it was a tradition."

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Rioters Set Fire to Federal Courthouse in Portland One Day after Fencing Removed

    Rioters targeted the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., on Thursday evening in renewed clashes between demonstrators and federal police. The attack on the courthouse came one day after authorities removed fencing initially erected over the summer, in response to continued riots following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. “F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021 Footage showed the rioters attempting to force their way into the courthouse while chanting “f*** the United States!” Later in the evening rioters set a fire outside the courthouse entrance. Repost:A fire Burns in front of the Hatfield Court House in downtown Portland. A large crowd of protesters have gathered at the Court house only a day after the fence, which had previously protected the building all summer was taken down. #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/WfDOp9xSq9 — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Federal police from the Department of Homeland Security clashed with rioters and attempted to force them away from the building. DHS agents leave the federal courthouse and force protesters back through the park. Crowd control ammunitions including pepper balls and green smoke were used. They have since went back into the courthouse. #Portland #PortlandProtests #Oregon #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/2JRImpZpgH — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021 Independent journalist Suzette Smith, a former editor of the Portland Mercury, reported on Twitter that the demonstration spun off from a protest earlier that day against the extension of an oil pipeline from the Canadian tar sands to Wisconsin. Smith also wrote that protesters cited the trial against Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, and the removal of the fence around the courthouse as spurring the demonstration. The protest is a continuation of a daytime #StopLine3 march that occurred this afternoon. Protesters also note the recently disassembled fence in front of the courthouse and the beginning of the Chauvin trial as reasons they’re out tonight. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 12, 2021 Rioters gathered to attack the courthouse for weeks during the summer of 2020, and have also marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home. City police spent almost $8 million responding to the riots, making over 900 arrests throughout 120 consecutive days of unrest. Portland police announced on Thursday that they were “aware” of additional demonstrations being planned for this coming weekend. DLOs work with event organizers to better ensure a safe environment for event participants and non-participating community members. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 12, 2021