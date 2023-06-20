Ohio man accused of executing 3 young sons seen in bodycam video sitting calmly next to gun afterward

Ohio man accused of executing 3 young sons seen in bodycam video sitting calmly next to gun afterward

An Ohio dad accused of executing two of his sons before he "hunted" down and shot the third appears sitting calmly on his porch in bodycam video as responding deputies find the children's bodies scattered around his lawn.

Chad Christopher Doerman, 32, is being held on $20 million bail for three charges of aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of his three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7.

The video shows deputies responding to 911 calls after 4 p.m. June 15, exiting their vehicles and seeking cover as they approach Doerman, who appears to ignore some of their commands but is taken into custody without additional violence.

OHIO MAN ADMITS TO LINING UP 3 YOUNG SONS IN YARD, EXECUTING THEM WITH RIFLE: PROSECUTORS

They approached as he sat on the front porch, ordering him to show his hands and stand up.

He remains seated on the stoop, elbows on his knees, palms empty and open, with a rifle at his side. He's wearing jeans and a T-shirt and socks but no shoes. He had a smear of blood on his left arm.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Chad Doerman was found sitting on the porch next to his rifle when deputies arrived, bodycam video shows.

The first deputy grabs him by the wrist and the back of the neck and yanks him to the ground. A second officer places him in handcuffs.

Throughout the three videos authorities released, black bars obscure the screen where the boys' bodies are laying on the grass. Immediately after Doerman is in cuffs, deputies attempt to render aid.

3 YOUNG OHIO BROTHERS SHOT AND KILLED, MOTHER WOUNDED: SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Clermont County sheriff's deputy takes Ohio dad Chad Doerman into custody after the 32-year-old allegedly gunned down his three young sons.

As medics tried to treat the victims, a deputy asks him what he was doing.

"Can I roll over?" Doerman asks, cuffed and prone on the ground. "I ain't gonna hurt ya. I ain't gonna hurt nobody."

The deputy presses him, "What's going on, man?"

"Nothing, can I stand up?" Doerman replies. "It's kind of uncomfortable."

Chad Doerman is being held on $20 million bail for three charges of aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of his three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7.

The deputy picks him up and another arrives to escort him to the back of a cruiser.

"Can you get the wallet out of my pocket?" Doerman can be heard asking a deputy as he's led away in cuffs.

"Shut up, dude – you have the right to remain silent," the disgusted officer replies. "F---ing use it."

He is also accused of wounding their mother in the attack.

Sheriff's deputies take Chad Doerman into custody after his sons were shot.

At his arraignment Friday, prosecutors alleged that he confessed to lining his sons up in the yard and gunning them down.

"This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen," Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said, according to the Cincinnati-based WKRC-TV. "I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father – their protector – was murdering them."

One tried to flee, according to authorities, but Doerman allegedly chased him, caught him, and dragged him home to be shot.

Doerman is due back in court on June 26.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing and The Associated Press contributed to this report.