Ohio man accused of making terrorism threat against Port Huron police, school

Feb. 28—Port Huron police announced Sunday an Ohio man has been charged with making a terrorism threat against police officers and an elementary school.

Police in a news release identified the suspect as Dominik Hricovsky, 32. They said Hricovsky was arraigned Sunday on charges of threat of terrorism, discharging a firearm in or at a building, two felony firearm counts, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing, and being a habitual offender.

The charges are tied to an incident reported Wednesday morning, according to the news release. Police said emergency dispatch for St. Clair County "received several calls from an unknown male making threats to burn down Cleveland Elementary School and shoot police officers." Officers responded to the school, which went into a "soft lockdown," police said.

Dispatchers traced the calls to an apartment in the 2700 block of Nern Street, where officers found Hricovsky visiting his girlfriend, police said.

"When he was placed under arrest, he attempted to run and fight officers who deployed a taser," according to the release. Police allege that Hricovsky provided officers with incorrect names before they identified him via fingerprint.

Police said an investigation also found that Hricovsky had fired one round out of the apartment's window.

Hricovsky was taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center, where, according to police, he's being held on a $250,000 bond. A probable cause conference hearing is scheduled for March 9 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for March 16. Police said Hricovsky has a parole hold from Ohio.

A search of St. Clair County court records did not immediately turn up any additional information about the case.

The release noted that the school lockdown lasted about one hour before Hricovsky was arrested.

Police asked that anyone with information on the alleged threat call CAPTURE at (810) 987-6688, send an anonymous tip by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411, download the Port Huron PD app, or email by clicking on the CAPTURE link at www.porthuronpolice.org.

