Ohio man accused of making terrorism threat against Port Huron police, school

Jordyn Grzelewski, The Detroit News
Feb. 28—Port Huron police announced Sunday an Ohio man has been charged with making a terrorism threat against police officers and an elementary school.

Police in a news release identified the suspect as Dominik Hricovsky, 32. They said Hricovsky was arraigned Sunday on charges of threat of terrorism, discharging a firearm in or at a building, two felony firearm counts, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing, and being a habitual offender.

The charges are tied to an incident reported Wednesday morning, according to the news release. Police said emergency dispatch for St. Clair County "received several calls from an unknown male making threats to burn down Cleveland Elementary School and shoot police officers." Officers responded to the school, which went into a "soft lockdown," police said.

Dispatchers traced the calls to an apartment in the 2700 block of Nern Street, where officers found Hricovsky visiting his girlfriend, police said.

"When he was placed under arrest, he attempted to run and fight officers who deployed a taser," according to the release. Police allege that Hricovsky provided officers with incorrect names before they identified him via fingerprint.

Police said an investigation also found that Hricovsky had fired one round out of the apartment's window.

Hricovsky was taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center, where, according to police, he's being held on a $250,000 bond. A probable cause conference hearing is scheduled for March 9 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for March 16. Police said Hricovsky has a parole hold from Ohio.

A search of St. Clair County court records did not immediately turn up any additional information about the case.

The release noted that the school lockdown lasted about one hour before Hricovsky was arrested.

Police asked that anyone with information on the alleged threat call CAPTURE at (810) 987-6688, send an anonymous tip by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411, download the Port Huron PD app, or email by clicking on the CAPTURE link at www.porthuronpolice.org.

    Senator Bill Cassidy points to seats lost in House and Senate during Trump presidency and says ‘if we idolize one person, we will lose’ Senator Bill Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican senator, predicted on Sunday morning that Donald Trump will not be the party’s nominee for president in 2024, pointing to the number of seats lost by Republicans in the House and Senate over the four years Trump was in office. Cassidy was asked on CNN’s State of the Union show whether he would support Trump if the former president runs for another term in 2024, or if he would support him if he did run and won the Republican nomination to challenge Joe Biden. “That’s a theoretical that I don’t think will come to pass,” Cassidy said. He added: “I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is … I don’t think he’ll be our nominee.” Cassidy also warned his party against revolving around a single dominant figure. “If we idolize one person, we will lose,” he said. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he doesn’t think fmr. Pres. Trump will be the GOP nominee for president in 2024. "Over the last four years, we lost the House... the Senate and the presidency" which has not happened since Herbert Hoover. "If we idolize one person, we will lose" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/AJvH2MkDSM— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 28, 2021 “Political campaigns are about winning,” the senator added. In the 2020 election, Trump and his party lost control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. “That has not happened in a single four years under a president since [former President] Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said. Trump was then impeached for a historic second time, for inciting the 6 January deadly insurrection at the US Capitol after his supporters charged Congress and invaded both chambers after being riled up over the election result by Trump at a rally near the White House moments before. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial. Trump also presided over management of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, claiming the virus would “just disappear”, deliberately playing down the full dangers early on and floating bogus treatments, while more than 500,000 perished, by far the highest death toll in the world. Asked about Trump’s strength in the GOP, as the rightwing conservative conference CPAC has lined up speaker after speaker lauding the former president over the last three days, with some repeating his lies that he really won the 2020 election, Cassidy rejected the notion that Trump controls the party. “CPAC is not the entirety of the Republican party,” he said. He argued that the GOP should focus on those voters who switched from Trump to Biden in the November election. “If we speak to those issues, to those families, to those individuals, that’s when we win,” he said.