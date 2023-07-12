Ohio man accused of stealing $15,000 in fragrances from Tarentum Macy’s

An Ohio man is facing charges for allegedly stealing $15,000 worth of fragrances from Macy’s in Tarentum.

According to court documents, Angelo Dowdell, 25, stole $5,000 in fragrances in a garment bag from the same Macy’s location on three different dates in May and June.

Officers were called to the store on Tuesday when Dowdell returned. Once on scene, police were told Dowdell had stolen from that location before.

Police looked into the registration on the car Dowdell arrived in, and it came back as an Enterprise rental car.

Dowdell was walking towards the car when police approached him and said he was being detained because of possible theft incidents.

Police learned his garment bag was lined with duct tape, which prevents scanner systems from being activated.

When police asked Dowdell what his name was, he allegedly told them “Lebron Lucas” and said his birthday was in 1979.

The rental car was taken for police to search it.

Dowdell was arrested and taken to the Frazer police station, where police were able to confirm his identity. There were multiple warrants out for his arrest.

He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

