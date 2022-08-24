Ohio man among those charged this week

Aug. 24—CATLETTSBURG — An Ohio man deputies said an officer found roughly two hours from home with a hit of acid in his wallet was charged this week via criminal information.

With no grand jury called this week, Curtis Lizor, 36, of Chauncey (in Athens County), was among a few folks who agreed to waive the grand jury and get directly charged in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Lizor was pulled over on Aug. 15 by a Boyd County Sheriff's deputy for driving slowly on U.S. 23 with his emergency flashers on, records show. Appearing "extremely nervous and sweating," Lizor had a hit of LSD in his wallet, according to the citation.

On Tuesday, Lizor waived the grand jury and has been charged with first-offense simple possession of LSD, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.

Here are some other folks who waived the grand jury this week:

—Laurie Stroud, 39, of Ashland, was charged via information with one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Timothy R. Sexton, 24, of Catlettsburg, was charged via information with one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com