Ohio man arrested in Beckley on drug charges

Mar. 16—A man from Akron, Ohio, is facing drug charges after police found meth, fentanyl, marijuana and cash while executing a search warrant Wednesday at an apartment in Beckley.

According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Davon Jamir Linder, 23, of Akron, Ohio, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force with assistance from the Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team.

Officers with these units executed a search warrant Wednesday at an apartment on Beckwoods Drive in Beckley. As a result, 881 grams of methamphetamine, 429 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of fentanyl and $3,245 in suspected drug proceeds were seized, according to the release.

At approximately the same time the search warrant was being executed, Linder was arrested by Beckley Police after a foot pursuit at the Beckley Plaza for an unrelated parole violation.

While running from the police, Linder jumped over a guardrail into the large drainage canal in that area, requiring his rescue by the Beckley Fire Department.

According to the release, drug charges against Linder are pending.

Linder was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI and ATF.

