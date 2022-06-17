Ohio man arrested for child solicitation

Jun. 17—A 55-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man was arrested earlier this week after police say he engaged in numerous sexually explicit conversations with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Raymond L. Walker is now facing preliminary charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and distribution of obscene matter to a minor, a Level 6 felony, per court records.

His charges stem from an undercover investigation that began in March 2022, in which a Howard County Sheriff's Office official — assigned to assist the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force — posed as an underage female on the website Chathour.

Online records show that Walker is also a registered sex offender in Ohio, with alleged crimes primarily against underage females.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office, conversations between Walker — identified on Chathour as "Ray2029" — and the undercover deputy — identified as "UC"— started on March 14.

It was also reportedly made clear from the beginning that the deputy's fictitious profile was that of a 13-year-old girl, court records noted.

In that initial conversation, Walker allegedly asked "UC" if she liked older guys because he loved younger girls, court records indicated.

In subsequent conversations, Walker also reportedly asked the girl where she lived and looked up the distance from his residence when told the girl lived in Kokomo, court records stated.

According to the affidavit, the pair eventually agreed to meet at a Kokomo park April 3, and the conversation then moved over to the website KIK Messenger.

"Is there privacy at the park? ... Cause we don't want to get caught by anyone," Walker — reportedly under the KIK handle "ray672002" — asked.

Walker also reportedly sent nude photographs of himself, asked the fictitious girl if she had any friends younger than 12 that could join them at the park and talked about purchasing the girl a bus ticket to Florida so the two could live together down there, per the affidavit.

But a few days before the two were scheduled to meet, Walker reportedly messaged to say that he would not be able to come to Kokomo, court records indicated.

Conversation between the two then ceased as of April 5.

Walker is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail after he was arrested in Ohio and extradited to Indiana, and he has a pretrial conference set for September in Howard County Superior Court II.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff's Task Force Unit tip line at 765-614-3372 or emailing taskforce@howardcounyin.gov.

To report any sexual exploitation case involving children, you can also contact 1-800-843-5678 or cybertipline.org. Reports can be made 24-hours a day.