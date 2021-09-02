Ohio man arrested days after confronting NBC News' Shaquille Brewster on live TV, authorities say

The Ohio man who angrily confronted NBC News' Shaquille Brewster on live television was arrested in Dayton on Thursday, authorities said.

Benjamin Eugene Dagley, 54, was picked up at a shopping plaza in the southwest Ohio city, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement.

Dagley is wanted in Gulfport, Mississippi, where he'll be charged with two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew, officials said.

"This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest," Elliott said.

"Task force members received information that Dagley was still driving in his white truck bearing an Ohio license plate," the statement said. "Task force members located the truck in the parking lot and subsequently arrested him after watching him exit a store in the shopping plaza."

Brewster was doing a live MSNBC shot from Gulfport on Monday, reporting on Tropical Storm Ida in coastal Mississippi, when a man pulled up in a white pickup truck and sprinted toward him.

The man got in Brewster's face before Brewster calmly ended the report. The man could be heard shouting at Brewster to "report accurately."

It wasn't immediately clear if Dagley, who was booked into Montgomery County jail, had been assigned an attorney or when his first court appearance would be.

Dagley could also be charged with a probation violation for traveling outside Ohio without permission, Gulfport police said.

Court documents showed Dagley pleaded guilty to vandalism, inducing panic and attempted assault, stemming from a 2017 commercial break-in. He was sentenced to five years' probation and 30 days in jail to go along with a $5,000 fine and $10,000 restitution to Cleveland Plating.

The Ohio attorney who represented Dagley in that case could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.