Ohio man arrested after high-speed chase on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Sep. 21—An Ohio man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County on Sunday, state police said.

State police said a trooper attempted to stop Kung'u Celli Njung'e, 26, of Trotwood, Ohio, for multiple traffic violations. He refused to pull over and a high-speed pursuit began.

Njung'e lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the eastbound lanes, state police said.

State police said he was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Njung'e was charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest; and several summary traffic offenses.

At an arraignment Sunday, Njung'e's bond was set at $100,000 and he was sent to the Somerset County Prison, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .