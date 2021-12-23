Ohio man arrested in Victorville on suspicion of impersonating a police officer

Victorville sheriff’s officials have released a photo of Rudy Angel Reed, 18, of Ohio, who was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a law enforcement officer. Authorities believe there may be victims of the alleged impersonation.

A booking photo of Rudy Angel Reed, 18, was released Wednesday by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which believe there may be victims of the alleged impersonation.

The Victorville Sheriff Station reported that on Dec. 15, deputies with the Gang Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Crown Victoria in the area of La Mesa and Petaluma roads.

The Ford appeared to be an unmarked sheriff’s patrol vehicle, and contained several law enforcement-specific characteristics, sheriff’s officials said.

The vehicle had a black push bar, dash-cam, interior mounted emergency lights, sirens, antennas, police interceptor badges, and rims, and police specific identifying numbers on the trunk, the sheriff’s report said.

A search of the Ford was conducted, and ballistic armor, an imitation firearm, pepper spray, LAPD patches, and other miscellaneous police gear were located.

The vehicle driver was later identified as Reed, who wore a “Toledo Police” hooded sweatshirt during the time of the initial contact, authorities said.

A search warrant was served for Reed’s residence, where sheriff’s officials said they found Los Angeles Police Department uniforms, a badge, and patches; a California Highway Patrol hat, additional radio and lighting equipment, multiple imitation firearms, police duty belts equipped with radios, imitation tasers, handcuffs, and gun holsters,

Reed was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for false impersonation of a peace officer, the sheriff’s report said.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s booking records show Reed was released the day after his arrest. San Bernardino County Superior Court records also show no court date has been set.

