An Ohio man was arrested at Walmart after pulling out brass knuckles when asked to wear a mask, revealing a growing threat to retail workers this Black Friday

Kate Taylor
·3 min read
Walmart employee
Walmart employees and other retail workers face risks from anti-mask shoppers this Black Friday. Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

  • A Walmart shopper was arrested on Saturday, after police said he pulled out a pair of brass knuckles when he was told to wear a mask or leave the store. 

  • Two anti-mask Costco shoppers have been arrested recently, following clashes with employees. 

  • Workers have been facing harassment and violence from anti-mask customers for months. 

  • This Black Friday, experts say the enforcement of mask policies is crucial to keep workers and customers safe. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Walmart customer was arrested on Saturday, after police say he refused to wear a mask — then pulled out a pair of brass knuckles. 

Police were dispatched to a Walmart in Ohio after employees said a customer had refused to put on a mask or leave the store, according to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department. According to the report, police asked the customer, Colyn Tusing, to leave the store if he was not going to wear a mask. 

As Tusing walked away from the police officer, he pulled a pair of brass knuckles out of his pocket, according to the report. Tusing was then handcuffed and arrested on the charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Confrontations with anti-mask customers have become a worrisome part of life for many retailer workers in recent months. Going into Black Friday as COVID cases surge, enforcing corporate and government-mandated is an increasingly crucial task for employees. 

Read more: Waffle House reveals why it will never shut down indoor dining again unless it's forced to, as the CEO takes a stand against lockdowns

Perkins Township Police Chief Vince Donald told local news station Fox 8 that police officers do not enforce the state's mask orders, and only get involved if the situation develops into a criminal matter. With Black Friday kicking off the busy holiday shopping season, Donald said he hopes everyone follows health orders. 

"If  a business asks you to wear a mask, in my opinion, the best thing for you to do is wear the mask and comply with their rules," Donald said.

Anti-mask harassment and violence could present a new Black Friday danger for workers

Restaurant and retail workers have been facing harassment and violence from anti-mask customers for months. 

A woman in Canada spat at a liquor store employee and damaged the worker's phone when asked to wear a mask earlier this week, The Penticton Herald reports. In Georgia, Forsyth County News reports that a customer was arrested on Saturday following a clash with employees at Costco over the store's mask policy. Something similar happened last week at a Costco in Eureka, California, when an anti-mask customer was arrested after reportedly trying to snatch a worker's phone. 

"There's no reason why I shouldn't be able to shop without a mask on," the Costco customer yells in a video that aired on local news station KRCR. 

The treat of anti-mask violence has grown to such a level that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines in August on how companies can keep workers safe. Experts recommend installing security equipment, such as panic buttons, and identifying safe spaces where workers can avoid violent, anti-mask visitors. 

The CDC has classified shopping in crowded stores on Black Friday or the surrounding days a "higher-risk activity" in 2020. Experts told Business Insider that wearing masks is crucial to reduce the risks associated with Black Friday shopping this year. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Fauci warns of 'stunning number of deaths' from coronavirus

    The nation is entering “a very vulnerable period” that could see the number of coronavirus deaths rise rapidly, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in conversation with Yahoo News on Monday.

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Two blasts kill seven in Syrian rebel-held northwest near Turkish border

    Two bomb blasts killed at least seven people and wounded scores on Tuesday in areas of northwest Syria near the Turkish border and under heavy Turkish influence, witnesses and police sources said. A few hours later, at least two civilians was killed and 17 wounded in a car blast in the city of Afrin, a mainly Kurdish area which Turkish forces and their Syrian allies took from the Kurdish YPG militia in 2018. The two cities, which Turkey administers with the help of Syrian Arab rebels it backs, have in the last year been frequently hit by bombings detonated in crowded civilian areas.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Early Black Friday Sales

    You don't have to wait until #smallbusinesssaturday to shop smallOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • UK wants fines for telcos using firms like Huawei

    British telecoms companies could soon face big fines if they deal with tech firms like China's Huawei. A new law put forward Tuesday (November 24) aims to fine British telcos 10% of turnover - or around $133,000 a day - if they break a ban on using equipment made by Huawei. The UK government said the new bill would raise security standards of the country's telco firms, and remove the threat of high-risk suppliers. In July, Britain banned the use of Huawei in its 5G networks from the end of 2027. Officials feared U.S. sanctions on chip technology meant the Chinese company would not be a reliable supplier. The new bill aims to enshrine that decision in law and manage threats from other high-risk vendors in the future. The British government also said the bill's tougher security standards would help protect the UK from potential cyber attacks from countries and criminals. In response, Huawei said it was disappointed the government was looking to exclude it from the roll-out of 5G. Huawei called the decision 'politically motivated' and said it was not based on a 'fair evaluation of the risks'.

  • Russia is offering its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, but Putin won't take it until it's formally approved

    Russia granted "Sputnik V" emergency-use authorization in August and has been giving it to frontline workers, and even President Putin's daughter.

  • Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians

    Iran has freed Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian academic who has been detained in Iran for more than two years, in exchange for three Iranians held abroad, state TV reported Wednesday. The state TV report offered no further details Wednesday beyond saying that the three Iranians released in the swap had been detained for trying to bypass sanctions. Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was sent to Tehran’s Evin Prison in September 2018 and sentenced to 10 years.

  • Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A Turkish court on Tuesday added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killing. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. In September a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, in a trial that critics said lacked transparency.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

    Despite his tweets and frequent fundraising emails, President Trump knows "the battle is effectively over" and he's already moved on to asking allies "how he can stay relevant in the media and in the Republican Party and how he can earn money" next year and beyond, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing Trump advisers. "Privately, even the few advisers to the president who had argued he still had a shot over the last week now largely concede he has no path to victory."Trump's lawyers, led by Rudy Giuliani, are expected to keep up the appearance of a legal fight until the Electoral College votes Dec. 14, the Journal reports. "While there are just a handful of people left urging the president to keep up the legal fight — among them, Mr. Giuliani — there are equally few people telling him to end it." One official explained, "Everybody's trying to straddle the fence and avoid him flipping out." They have other reasons to give Trump a wide berth, the Journal adds:> In a West Wing where advisers have often loitered near the Oval Office in the hopes of being asked inside, there has been noticeably less angling among aides to get an audience with the president in recent weeks, administration officials said. Aides have said privately they are concerned that the president might ask them for something that would draw them into the legal battle. [The Wall Street Journal]"Usually everybody's looking for an opportunity to go in. Now it's the opposite," said an administration official. "You never know where there's going to be this moment where he's like, well why don't you do X-Y-Z crazy thing." Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. FDA approves test designed to measure specific COVID-19 antibody levels

  • Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum products station targets global energy security: SPA

    The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that Iran-aligned Houthis have been implicated in an attack at a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki added that this "cowardly terrorist attack, does not target the national capabilities of the kingdom, but rather targets the mainstay‮ ‬of the global economy and its supplies as well as global energy security," SPA said. Al-Malki also added that the coalition is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects, and those who planned and executed these attacks will be held accountable, SPA said.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Judge files charges against 2 over Lebanon port blast

    A Lebanese prosecutor filed charges Tuesday against current and former customs officials over the massive blast at Beirut’s port in August, including a former customs chief who was reportedly the point man for the militant Hezbollah group at the facility. State prosecutor Ghassan Khoury charged senior customs official Hani Haj Shehadeh and former customs chief in Beirut, Moussa Hazimeh, on Tuesday, according to state-run National News Agency.