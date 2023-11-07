Ohio man arrested in Wampum for reported gun offense

Nov. 7—State police say a man caught with a gun in his backpack was a convicted felon in Ohio and is not allowed to have a firearm.

Mark Belt, 33, of Millersburg, Ohio, is in the Lawrence County jail after he resisted arrest while in a store early Thursday morning in Wampum during an encounter with a state trooper.

According to a criminal complaint, the police were called regarding a man walking in between houses in the borough.

A homeowner flagged down the trooper and said the man had parked his car nearby and was inside a store on Main Street.

The police reported Belt was inside the store and he related he had run out of gas and was waiting for a ride and was staying at the store until 5 p.m. when his ride arrived.

The trooper asked Belt for a phone charger, and as he went to his backpack he told the officer that he had a gun in it. The trooper confiscated a loaded .22-caliber revolver and learned Belt did not have a concealed carry permit, the report said.

The officer went to arrest Belt for the gun offense and he refused and pulled away.

He tried to stay upright when the trooper ordered him to the ground, necessitating the trooper to strike him and wrestle him to the ground to arrest him, the complaint states.

Belt had been convicted of a burglary in Ohio in 2011, and in 2009 he had been convicted of trafficking heroin in Ohio.

He was charged Thursday with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving while his license is suspended and driving without a license. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to jail on a $250,000 bond.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

