Ohio man calls police when truck he stole 5 days earlier is stolen again

An Ohio man who reported his truck stolen on Monday was arrested after authorities learned he stole the truck five days earlier in Delaware County.

Hilliard police said 36-year-old Brett Redd, of Columbus, reported his truck was stolen by his passenger from a UDF gas station, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Police were able to catch up to the truck, and the suspect, identified as David Harrison, ran from the vehicle. He was later arrested in a nearby residential neighborhood, according to WBNS.

Police later learned that the truck was originally stolen by Redd on May 4.

According to an incident report from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was taken from a landscaping company in Powell, WBNS reported.

Both men have been charged with receiving stolen property.