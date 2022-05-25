Ohio man charged with abuse of corpse in Johnstown homicide investigation

May 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Columbus, Ohio, man was jailed Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, whose body was found in southern Indiana County on Jan. 21, 2021.

State police from Troop A, Kiski Valley, charged Joshua K. Edmonds, 28, with abuse of a corpse, obstruction of law and hindering prosecution.

According to a complaint affidavit, Noah David Turous, 19, and Green robbed Dionte Demond Jones, 28, during a drug deal at a C Street home in Johnstown's West End and fled. Jones allegedly grabbed a handgun and fired at Green, striking him in the back of the head.

Troopers said Edmonds and two others constructed a tarp out of garbage bags and duct tape and placed Green's body in the back seat of an SUV, then drove to Indiana County and dumped the body in a culvert.

Green's body was discovered in a grassy area along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. A state Department of Transportation employee discovered the body while inspecting a nearby drain.

Edmonds was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.