Ohio man charged with attacking college students, resisting arrest

HILLSDALE — A Montpelier, Ohio, man is is accused of attacking a pair of Hillsdale College student-athletes who were running along Moore Road in Adams Township on April 20.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a home on Moore Road, just east of Milnes Road, in the afternoon hours of April 20 for a fight in progress.

Additional units were requested by the first arriving officers and a preliminary investigation showed that Austin Matthew Crist, 28, attacked the students as they were running past the home.

Crist was arraigned in 2B District Court on seven counts of resisting arrest and simple assault and battery.

He is tentatively scheduled for a probable cause conference at 10 a.m. May 3 and bond in the matters has been set at $50,000 cash.

Crist faces up to two years in prison if convicted as charged on the resisting arrest charges.

